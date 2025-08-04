LambdaTest and Lab49 forge a strategic partnership to advance AI-driven software testing in financial services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a GenAI-native quality engineering platform, has entered a strategic partnership with Lab49, a leading consultancy specializing in strategy, design, and technology for capital markets, to help financial services organizations modernize their software testing and drive digital innovation.

The partnership brings together LambdaTest’s next-generation AI-native test automation capabilities and Lab49’s proven track record of delivering enterprise-grade solutions to the world’s leading financial institutions. Together, they aim to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient software delivery pipelines.

“With growing digital adoption and increasing regulatory pressure, particularly in the financial sector, software testing must evolve beyond speed and accuracy,” said Sudhir Joshi, VP - Alliances and Channels at LambdaTest. “Lab49’s advanced FSI domain and technology expertise perfectly aligns with the strengths of our AI-native testing platform. This partnership enables financial institutions to reduce release risk, accelerate delivery, and provide exceptional digital experiences.”

With increasing demand for secure, scalable, and high-performing applications in banking, trading, and asset management, the collaboration between LambdaTest and Lab49 will help institutions embrace intelligent testing strategies. By using AI-driven automation, self-healing test execution, and real-time quality insights, teams can reduce testing cycles and improve time-to-market.

“Our clients face immense complexity and pressure to innovate within tight regulatory frameworks,” said Kaim Khairov, Head of Engineering at Lab49. “By partnering with LambdaTest, we’re enabling them to harness AI-native automation to streamline quality engineering, minimize operational risk, and accelerate the delivery of robust digital platforms.”

This strategic alliance reinforces both companies’ commitment to reshaping enterprise software testing and enabling the future of intelligent, AI-powered engineering within financial services and beyond.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-native Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into users’ software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

For more information, visit https://lambdatest.com

About Lab49

Lab49, owned by ION Group, is a consultancy that creates bespoke technology in partnership with the most important companies in finance. A singular focus on finance, integrated strategy, design, and product development expertise position the firm uniquely to deliver best-in-class solutions tailored to clients’ complex and varied commercial and technical needs. An established partner in financial markets, Lab49 has delivered hundreds of projects for most of the world’s tier-one investment banks and the largest buy-side firms globally.

For more information, visit https://www.lab49.com