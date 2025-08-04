AcademiX School of Learning Partners with DeVry University to Expand Global Academic Pathways

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AcademiX School of Learning and DeVry University have officially signed an agreement establishing an impactful partnership aimed at creating greater access to educational pathways for learners in the Caribbean. With more than a decade of experience, AcademiX has established themselves as educational leaders, offering a unique learning experience that combines real-world scenarios and innovative technologies to create a dynamic learning environment.

"The Bridge to Brilliance program marks a historic step for Dominica and AcademiX School of Learning,” said Heman Williams, director at AcademiX School of Learning. “What began as a seed five years ago is now bearing fruit, empowering our nation with full access to globally relevant programs. We are proud to welcome DeVry University back to our shores, continuing a legacy of transformative education.”

This initiative is a part of DeVry’s broader commitment to expanding access to higher education across the Caribbean through its Bridge to Brilliance initiative, which offers flexible online learning options. Through the partnership, AcademiX learners can transfer seamlessly into DeVry University’s online programs, with eligible students receiving up to 50% tuition savings.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with AcademiX School of Learning to open global doors for Caribbean students,” added Dr. Shantanu Bose, provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “We are deeply committed to preparing learners for the demands of a global economy and we see tremendous potential in co-creating education solutions that meet the needs of learners. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to breaking down barriers and increasing access to higher education across the Caribbean.”

This pathway will equip Dominica students with the credentials and skills needed to help them thrive in a global workforce, preparing them for global careers in business, healthcare and technology.

To celebrate this milestone, a formal launch event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. ET, in the Trafalgar Ballroom at the InterContinental Cabrits Resort & Spa, Dominica. The event will feature DeVry and AcademiX leaders and students, as well as interactive sessions to highlight the benefits of the agreement.

For more information contact AcademiX School of Learning by email, by calling (767) 317-6144 or visit the office at Bay Street, Portsmouth.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu

About the AcademiX School of Learning

AcademiX School of Learning is a private institution based in Portsmouth, Dominica, offering flexible, accredited programs at the secondary, tertiary, and higher education levels through a hybrid model. With a strong commitment to innovation, student-centered learning, and regional impact, AcademiX provides accessible pathways for learners across the Caribbean. For local inquiries, contact AcademiX School of Learning at academixsol@outlook.com or (767) 317-6144, or visit their office at Bay Street, Portsmouth. Additional information is also available at https://www.academixsol.com/.