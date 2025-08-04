Genius Sports Secures Exclusive Official Data and Betting Streaming Rights with Lega Serie A Through 2029 to Power Next-Generation BetVision Product

MILAN & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) has agreed an exclusive partnership with Serie A to capture, distribute and commercialize official data and low latency betting video streams from Italy’s top football competitions through the 2028/29 season.

This landmark agreement grants Genius Sports exclusive rights to every Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana fixture, delivering the fastest, most accurate, secure data and premium video to its global network of sportsbook partners. Genius Sports will also gain access to Lega Serie A data including tracking, for media exploitation, supporting a range of editorial activities including broadcast augmentation as well as match reports, news content, and analysis.

Genius Sports and Serie A will partner to protect and enhance the value of one of the world’s most prized football data assets, working together on robust anti-infringement measures to ensure sportsbooks enjoy secure, uninterrupted and trusted access to premium content for their customers.

Building on Genius Sports’ unrivalled content portfolio, this partnership will supercharge BetVision, the world’s first interactive live betting product. First launched with the NFL across major US sportsbooks, BetVision is transforming the in-play betting experience by enabling bettors to watch live games, interact with stats overlays, customise viewing modes and place bets seamlessly within a single interactive player.

Luigi de Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A said: “Data and technology are transforming football, with growing importance across sport, media, and betting. That’s why we’re proud to announce a landmark agreement with Genius Sports who, in recognition of their visionary technology, will now become the sole authorized distributor of official Lega Serie A data and international streaming rights for betting operators through the 2028/29 season.

"In this rapidly evolving market, this partnership ensures only verified, official data is commercialized — protecting fans, preserving integrity, and defending vital revenue for clubs. It’s a decisive step in our fight for legality and a call to lawmakers to support the rights of leagues and the safety of bettors."

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports said: “We’re proud to announce our partnership with Serie A, one of the most prestigious football leagues in the world, and the most important sport in the largest sports betting market in Europe. With Serie A now secured, Genius Sports commands the most valuable rights portfolio in global sports betting — spanning the NFL, Premier League, and top-flight Italian football. We are not riding momentum; we’re driving it. Our technology, scale, and execution are unmatched. Guidance will be updated to reflect this positive commercial performance.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About Lega Serie A

Lega Serie A is the premier professional football league in Italy and among the most competitive leagues in Europe, including some of the most renowned and historic Clubs in the world. Since its inception, the League has been a cornerstone of Italian culture and sport, thrilling millions of fans worldwide.

Lega Serie A organises the Serie A, the main football championship in Italy, as well as the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa and the Italian Supercup (called EA SPORTS FC Supercup). The Lega Serie A collectively negotiates audiovisual rights at international and domestic level.