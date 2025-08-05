Slaying the e.l.f.ing Game: e.l.f. Teams Up with Four NWSL Players

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), signed four powerhouse athletes from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), reinforcing its commitment to Empowering. Legendary. Females. on and off the field.

e.l.f. has a multi-year partnership with the league, sharing the goal to level the playing field for the over 400 women who are elevating professional women’s soccer in the U.S. - and for the next generation to have the role models to take their own ambitions to the next level.

Melanie Barcenas, Abby Dahlkemper, Lo’eau LaBonta and Jaedyn Shaw are the newest bold disruptors to join e.l.f.’s talent roster. Each one brings a powerful story of resilience, perseverance and passion to the pitch.

“Melanie, Abby, Lo’eau and Jaedyn are each powerhouse athletes—bold, fearless, and unapologetically themselves. Their stories reflect the kind of grit, grace and glow that define today’s rising legends,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “As part of our e.l.f.‑in‑sports movement, they embody our mission to champion the underrepresented and inspire the next generation of girls through unstoppable positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. They’re not just shaking up the game—they’re rewriting the rules of what it means to lead, to inspire, and to be legendary.”

Meet the team of Empowered.Legendary.Females:

Barcenas, now 17, made history at just 15 as the youngest player to sign with the NWSL. She continues to balance school and professional soccer as a forward for San Diego Wave FC and represents the U.S. U-17 Women’s Youth National Team. “Balancing school, soccer, and being a teenager isn’t easy - but e.l.f. reminds me to have fun with it. They’re all about breaking boundaries, owning your journey, and showing up exactly as you are - and that’s what I want to represent,” said Barcenas.

Dahlkemper, center back for Bay FC, is a three-time NWSL Champion and World Cup winner who made a remarkable return to the field after a serious back injury sidelined her for over a year. “I’m so excited to partner with e.l.f. because they’re all about confidence - in the wins and in the tough moments. That really speaks to me. Some of the biggest lessons in my career have come through setbacks, and e.l.f. shows up for women wherever they are on that journey,” said Dahlkemper.

LaBonta, who was waived early in her career, fought her way back to become a key midfielder and captain of Kansas City Current, earning her first USWNT call-up in May 2025. "My story’s had twists and turns, but it’s mine. I’m thrilled to team up with e.l.f. because they see the beauty in the entire journey - they celebrate the grind, the hustle, the comeback. I can’t wait to use this partnership with e.l.f. to inspire the next generation of soccer fans,” said LaBonta.

Shaw, a forward for North Carolina Courage and rising star on the U.S. Women’s National Team, became an Olympic gold medalist in 2024—all before her 20th birthday. “Partnering with e.l.f. means I get to represent all of who I am — Vietnamese, Black, athlete, creative. I want girls to see that you don’t have to choose one version of yourself. Confidence comes from being your full self, and that’s what e.l.f. is all about,” said Shaw.

All four players will join e.l.f. through the remainder of 2025 through editorial content, appearances, public events, interviews, social content and exclusive campaigns across e.l.f. platforms.

Earlier this year, e.l.f. became the first official makeup and skincare partner of the NWSL and was named Presenting Partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup through 2027. The brand teamed up with San Diego Wave as the Presenting Sponsor of the June 22, 2025, Pups at the Pitch match, and will head to Kansas City Stadium on August 16, 2025, as the KC Current take on Orlando Pride. Throughout the remainder of the season, e.l.f. will continue to deliver fan-first experiences that amplify and celebrate voices both on and off the field.

Supporting women who are breaking barriers and redefining what’s possible brings to life e.l.f.’s vision to be a different kind of beauty company that is a bold disruptor with a kind heart. e.l.f. also supports the Billie Jean King Cup, Kendall Coyne Schofield and the National Women’s Hockey League, professional race car driver Katherine Legge, Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis and the Wonder Women of Wrestling Varsity Tournament, among other initiatives that democratize access for all on the playing fields.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About National Women's Soccer League

The National Women’s Soccer League is the premier women’s professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Bay FC, Boston Legacy FC, Chicago Stars FC, Denver Summit, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.