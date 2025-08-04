AppLogic Networks Secures Commitment from Leading MSP to Unlock New Revenue Paths with Edge-Ready, AI-Driven QoE Platform

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppLogic Networks, a leader in software-based application visibility and performance optimization, today announced that a leading, next-generation managed service provider has adopted its AI-powered visibility platform, focused on end customers’ high value, high expectation digital experiences, including for maritime travel. The deployment reflects a pivotal industry shift: Quality of Experience (QoE) is no longer a technical metric; it’s a business imperative.

Vacationers on cruise ships spending thousands on premium travel experiences now expect premium digital access as part of the package. For many operators, internet connectivity has quietly become one of the most important services on a global scale, both in terms of guest satisfaction and revenue potential. With internet access packages playing an increasingly critical role in the business model, ensuring flawless digital service – including no service leakage, blind spots, and reputational risk – has become essential.

“This isn’t just another service integration, it’s a commercial unlock for our customers,” said Hashem Eid, Chief Commercial Officer at AppLogic Networks. “QoE now sits at the heart of brand reputation and revenue realization. We’re proud to support our customers as they turn premium connectivity into a competitive advantage.”

This deployment brings AppLogic Networks’ advanced application classification, real-time QoE scoring, and personalized policy control to a fleet of performance-critical, fair-usage-challenged sites. It represents a growing realization that the digital experience ecosystem has moved from connectivity services to experience-based services.

“Our transition to a software-only model was a deliberate strategy to meet this moment,” said Samir Marwaha, Chief Solutions Officer at AppLogic Networks. “By untethering our insights and world-class traffic management from proprietary hardware, we’re giving operators the flexibility, speed, and reach to support growth across maritime, satellite, telecom, mobile private networks, and managed services. This level of QoE-centric control is vital to satisfy the digital experience users have come to expect.”

AppLogic Networks’ software suite delivers:

Deep application visibility and classification at scale

Behavioral and sentiment insights tied to real user experience

Seamless integration with world-class traffic and policy engines

A foundation for AI, Agentic AI, and GenAI-powered network intelligence

As the demand of uninterrupted, high-quality services rises in all corners of the world, AppLogic Networks is helping managed service providers and other network providers to unlock new opportunities by making the internet exceptional, with App QoE everywhere.

AppLogic Networks is on a mission to revolutionize network observability while serving as a champion of digital human rights. The company provides AI-powered application and network intelligence software solutions that help network operators analyze, optimize, and monetize their networks with contextual insights and real-time metrics—ultimately enabling the delivery of high-quality online experiences. AppLogic Networks is based in the US, with customers located in democracies around the globe.

