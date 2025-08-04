Family Health Services of Darke County and AndHealth Celebrate Ribbon Cutting and Launch of Retail + Specialty Pharmacy at Expanded Greenville Location

GREENVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family Health Services of Darke County and AndHealth will celebrate the opening of Family Health Services’ retail and specialty pharmacy on Thursday, August 7th at 4:00 PM. The ribbon cutting will take place at Family Health Services’ newly expanded Greenville facility, located at 5735 Meeker Road, and will be followed by an open house from 5:00 – 8:00 PM featuring light refreshments, family-friendly activities, and tours of the renovated space.

This milestone marks a major step forward in Family Health Services’ mission of Building Healthy Lives Together. This expansion adds 44,000 square feet of clinical space, modernizes the patient experience, and introduces expanded pharmacy services, including the launch of Darke County’s only specialty pharmacy. These enhancements will significantly improve access for patients managing chronic and complex conditions, particularly those impacted by long-standing pharmacy shortages in rural Ohio.

Family Health Services’ specialty pharmacy services are powered by a partnership with AndHealth, a Columbus-based healthcare company that helps CHCs radically improve access and outcomes to specialty care. Ohioans can now fill their prescriptions directly through Family Health Services’ pharmacy, where affordable medications are available to all patients under Family Health Service’s sliding fee scale.

“There is an immense value in having specialty care and pharmacy services directly within our community,” said Jared Polick, Executive Director and CEO of Family Health Services. “Residents of Darke County will now be able to receive care close to home and have the personal support of local clinical pharmacists and specialists. With this expansion, we’re not just adding services, we’re closing care gaps and removing barriers to health for our neighbors.”

The updated Greenville facility now offers integrated medical, behavioral health, dental, rheumatology, dermatology, neurology, and pharmacy services under one roof – creating a true whole-person care environment that prioritizes convenience, coordination, and affordability.

Addressing Ohio’s Pharmacy Deserts and Improving Medication Access

According to new data1 released by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, pharmacy closures have accelerated, and the state has lost hundreds of pharmacies over the past several years, leaving Ohioans with less than 2,000 retail pharmacies. Nearly 2 million Ohioans live in “pharmacy deserts”, or areas that lack convenient access to a pharmacy.2 These access deserts disproportionately impact individuals in socially vulnerable communities, who face additional barriers to access and care, making the role of pharmacies located at CHCs even more central to improving community health in Ohio. AndHealth partners with Community Health Centers (CHCs) like Family Health Services to expand access to care by addressing pharmacy and care deserts.

“Ensuring our patients have access to affordable medications can only be accomplished when we reverse the trend of pharmacy consolidation and closure,” said Brenda Reitz, Family Health Services’ Pharmacy Director. “This pharmacy expansion allows us to support the community in new ways and ensures our neighbors needs can be met right here in Darke County.”

Family Health Services’ ribbon cutting will take place at its 5935 Meeker Rd location in Greenville at 4:00 P.M. on August 7th with an open house to follow from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. The event is open to all, and guests are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Kalie Riffle at kriffle@familyhealthservices.org.

About Family Health Services

Family Health Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to building healthier lives through integrated, affordable care. With locations across Darke County, FHS provides comprehensive services – including medical, dental, behavioral health, specialty care, and pharmacy – to patients of all ages, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

To learn more, visit familyhealthservices.org.

About AndHealth

AndHealth helps Community Health Centers (CHCs) radically improve access and outcomes for patients in specialty care and specialty pharmacy, while becoming an even larger and more clinically integrated part of our healthcare system. This Whole-Person Community Care Model provides everything CHCs need to deliver in-house specialty care and specialty pharmacy, built for the unique needs of our medically underserved populations.

The model provides CHCs with more patients, more clinical capabilities, alignment with health systems, and sustainable reimbursement and funding that restores the integrity of the patient’s medical home and their critical reimbursement model—both having shifted away from CHCs through external specialty referrals and contract pharmacies. In restoring this integrity, CHCs can tear down barriers to care and stretch scarce federal resources to reach more patients with comprehensive services that weren’t possible before and that are desperately needed by patients.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AndHealth is led by former CoverMyMeds co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland and the team that built Ohio’s first healthcare technology unicorn, who have dedicated their lives to transformative innovation that improves access for patients. AndHealth is supported by key investors including the American Medical Association’s innovation subsidiary, Francisco Partners, and the state of Ohio’s economic development organization.

To learn more, visit AndHealth.com.

