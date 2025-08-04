Soracom Partners With Intelisys to Expand Advanced IoT Cellular Connectivity for Channel Partners

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, a global IoT platform provider with full cellular MVNO capability, today announced a strategic partnership with Intelisys, a ScanSource company and a leading provider of technology services and solutions. This collaboration aims to provide channel partners with industry-leading IoT connectivity solutions, enabling them to unlock new revenue streams, reduce complexity, and accelerate time to market for their customers’ IoT deployments.

Soracom's cloud-native platform provides comprehensive cellular IoT connectivity through a single SIM solution that offers multi-carrier LTE/5G and satellite connections and supports eSIM, iSIM, and card-type SIM deployments. With built-in features like IMEI lock for enhanced security, Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) for remote device access, and secure networking options like Virtual Private Networks for secure data transfer, Soracom helps partners simplify IoT deployments and reduce operational overhead.

Empowering Channel Partners

The partnership with Intelisys continues Soracom’s strategy to be a partner-led organization. The relationship will empower channel partners to leverage Soracom's advanced Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), which grants users unprecedented control of their IoT deployments from a single SIM and APN. Soracom also grants channel partners access to a robust suite of connectivity tools for everything from device management to advanced data routing, to packet capture, to real-time network analytics, and secure traffic management. Soracom enables partners to deliver scalable, cost-effective, and highly secure IoT solutions that address the unique needs of their customers.

"Soracom is committed to providing partners with the support, tools, and technology they need to make cellular connectivity deliver real business value for customers," said Richard Halliday, Head of Sales, Partnerships & Technical Services, Americas Region, Soracom. "Partnering with Intelisys opens the door for their extensive network of technology advisors to solve complex customer problems with our advanced global IoT coverage, single-platform management, and cloud integration capabilities to businesses worldwide. Together, we’re making it easier for partners to innovate, grow, and thrive in the connected world."

Driving Innovation and Growth

Intelisys is known for its commitment to partner success, providing technology advisors with the support, resources and enablement needed to succeed. Soracom offers Intelisys sales partners integrated IoT connectivity solutions and enables partners to address a wide range of use cases, from real-time asset tracking and smart infrastructure to critical communications and industrial automation.

"At Intelisys, we are focused on providing our partners with the best possible tools to drive innovation and success," said Paul Constantine, EVP, Supplier Services, Intelisys. "Collaborating with Soracom allows us to deliver comprehensive global and remote connectivity, empowering our partners to capture new opportunities and meet the evolving needs of their customers."

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs, and enterprises. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.Soracom.io.