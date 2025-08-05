Cheesecake Labs Celebrates Five Years as Go-To Stellar Integration Partner, Announcing Official Ambassador Role

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheesecake Labs, a leading nearshore software development company, today announced its expanded partnership with Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), marking five years as a trusted integration partner on the Stellar blockchain network. The company will serve as official ambassador for the Stellar network at Blockchain Rio 2025 (August 5-7) and Meridian 2025 (September 17-18).

Strategic Partnership

Since August 2020, Cheesecake Labs has served as the go-to integration partner for building on the Stellar network, with SDF referring a wide variety of ecosystem projects that need additional support to build solutions on the Stellar network. This allows SDF's core team to focus on supporting network infrastructure while Cheesecake Labs provides specialized blockchain development services.

"Our role as a Stellar integration partner reflects the technical expertise we've built over five years," said Marcelo Gracietti, CEO at Cheesecake Labs. "We bridge blockchain technology with practical business objectives."

The partnership has delivered several notable blockchain solutions:

MoneyGram Wallet : Global payment solution for cost-effective international money transfers.

Vesseo Wallet : USDC wallet with "earn global, spend local" features serving remittances, freelancers, travelers, digital nomads, and underbanked populations. Launching QR payments in Brazil with direct crypto-to-fiat conversion, with Pix payments and direct debit card crypto-fiat functionality coming soon.

Stellar Asset Tokenization Sandbox : No-code tool for asset management and treasury operations on the Stellar testnet.

MBRL Stablecoin : In partnership with Mercado Bitcoin, creating Latin America's largest digital currency exchange with the stablecoin infrastructure on Stellar.

: In partnership with Mercado Bitcoin, creating Latin America's largest digital currency exchange with the stablecoin infrastructure on Stellar. Stellar Disbursement Platform: Collaborated with SDF to create a platform for processing bulk payments, used for humanitarian aid and payroll applications.

Stablecoin Growth After the GENIUS Act

With the passage of the GENIUS Act and its potential to provide greater regulatory clarity for US stablecoins, Cheesecake Labs is well-positioned to help clients capitalize on new opportunities. The company's stablecoin experience on Stellar positions it to serve the growing demand for regulated digital currency solutions.

"The GENIUS Act creates a framework that will accelerate stablecoin adoption," added Gracietti. "We're already helping clients explore corporate treasury, cross-border settlement, and on-chain lending use cases."

Ambassador Role at Key Events

As a Stellar ambassador at Blockchain Rio 2025, alongside NearX, Cheesecake Labs will showcase Stellar's capabilities through live demos and talk sessions. The company will also promote Meridian 2025, Stellar's annual conference, connecting Latin American blockchain interests with the global Stellar ecosystem.

Coming Up: Meridian 2025 with Stellar

Meridian 2025 is happening September 17–18 at the iconic Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. This global event brings together leaders, innovators, and builders at the forefront of financial innovation for two days of conversation, connection, and cutting-edge technology.

About Cheesecake Labs

Cheesecake Labs is a nearshore software design and development company specializing in Blockchain, AI, Mobile, IoT, and Web. As Stellar's partner, the company provides blockchain development services for businesses seeking scalable and cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit cheesecakelabs.com.

About the Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world’s financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar’s codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world’s economic potential through blockchain technology. For more information, visit stellar.org/foundation.