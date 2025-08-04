American Cancer Society and Guardant Health Partner to Expand Cancer Screening Access and Advance Health Equity

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Cancer Society (ACS) today announced a new partnership with Guardant Health (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company focused on improving access to cancer screening and advancing health equity.

This collaboration supports ACS’s nationwide cancer screening efforts, including the I Love You, Get Screened public awareness campaign; community-based health system partnerships; and state coalition work aimed at removing barriers to lifesaving screenings. ACS and Guardant Health aim to increase awareness, promote early detection, and improve outcomes for individuals in communities that have historically experienced limited access to preventive care.

“Regular cancer screening saves lives by finding certain cancers early, when they are often easier to treat or even prevent altogether,” said Maria Olson, Executive Vice President, American Cancer Society. “With support from Guardant Health, we can reach more people across the Bay Area with the information, tools, and services they need to take action for their health.”

Despite being a hub of healthcare innovation, California continues to fall behind the national average in key cancer screening rates. Data from the American Cancer Society shows that only 64% of California women aged 45 and older are up to date on screening mammograms, compared to 69% nationally. Colorectal cancer screening rates are also lower, with 60% of eligible Californians screened compared to 62% nationwide. These gaps represent a critical opportunity to expand access and close the screening disparity.

In 2025, an estimated 2,041,910 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer, and more than 600,000 lives are expected to be lost due to cancer. However, due to reductions in smoking and advances in early detection and treatment, cancer mortality has dropped 34% from 1991 to 2022, averting approximately 4.5 million deaths during that time. This work aims to accelerate that momentum, with a special focus on communities that remain underserved.

Guardant Health will support the following ACS initiatives:

Expanding the reach of the I Love You, Get Screened campaign , which garnered over 313 million impressions in 2024 and delivers culturally relevant education to communities including Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and LGBTQ+ populations.

, which garnered over 313 million impressions in 2024 and delivers culturally relevant education to communities including Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and LGBTQ+ populations. Promoting digital tools on cancer.org , including a locator tool that helps individuals find more than 15,000 screening locations across the U.S.

, including a locator tool that helps individuals find more than 15,000 screening locations across the U.S. Supporting community health interventions , such as patient education, navigation to screening appointments, transportation support, and language access services. These efforts contributed to over 555,000 completed screenings and 7,800 cancers detected in 2024.

, such as patient education, navigation to screening appointments, transportation support, and language access services. These efforts contributed to over 555,000 completed screenings and 7,800 cancers detected in 2024. Collaborating with state coalitions, including those in California, to implement localized strategies that help increase screening rates and reduce disparities.

“Guardant Health is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society in the fight to expand cancer screening access,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-founder and co-CEO. “We share a commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, income, or ZIP code, has access to convenient and timely cancer screening, so we can detect cancer earlier and give them the opportunity for a better outcome.”

Throughout 2025, ACS will engage communities across the nation through impactful campaigns aligned with key cancer awareness months—including cervical cancer awareness in January, colorectal in March, prostate in September, breast in October, and lung in November. These efforts will feature personal stories, local events, and trusted education to empower more people to get screened and take charge of their health. To learn more about ACS screening tools or to find a local screening center, visit www.cancer.org/getscreened.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.