Wesleyan Extends Relationship with SS&C to Help Transform Back-Office Operations

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a long-term agreement with Wesleyan Assurance Society (“Wesleyan”), a financial services mutual, to deliver life and pensions administration services to its members and customers.

This announcement builds on Wesleyan’s selection of SS&C earlier this year. Following a competitive tender process, the firm will implement SS&C Hubwise as the foundation of WesInvest, the mutual’s new digital-first wealth management platform. The platform is designed to broaden the range of investment and retirement products available to Wesleyan’s specialist financial advisers and their clients, while offering an enhanced, modern user experience.

As part of the new agreement, Wesleyan will transition life and pensions administration to SS&C, creating a single, modern ecosystem across investment, retirement, and protection services. More than 200 Wesleyan team members will transfer to SS&C, preserving deep expertise and ensuring continuity of service.

Wesleyan’s policy administration systems provided by Sapiens will be upgraded and migrated to SS&C’s secure private cloud infrastructure, streamlining operations and enabling continuous technology upgrades and intelligent automation. SS&C will provide a single customer service model covering the new WesInvest customers and existing life and pensions customers.

“SS&C has been a trusted partner for more than 20 years,” said Mario Mazzocchi, Chief Executive Officer at Wesleyan. “This latest collaboration will enable us to best serve our customers’ needs as market demands evolve. SS&C’s intelligent automation technology will help provide our life and pensions clients with an enhanced, digital experience.”

“Wesleyan represents a significant relationship for SS&C, and we are pleased to have them as a customer,” said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies. “We are excited to welcome Wesleyan’s team and support the digital transformation of their life and pensions operations. We look forward to working together to achieve operational efficiencies and support leading-edge customer experiences.”

About Wesleyan

Wesleyan is a mutual founded in Birmingham in 1841.

Wesleyan also provides access to its flagship With Profits Fund via the intermediary advice sector.

The Wesleyan Group has £7.6 billion of assets under management as at 31 December 2024.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

