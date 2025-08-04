ESPN BET and ESPN Enhance Sportsbook Experience with New FanCenter Feature

WYOMISSING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN”) (Nasdaq: PENN) is elevating the ESPN BET Sportsbook experience with the launch of a major product feature, FanCenter. Coming this summer, the all new FanCenter creates a personalized hub within ESPN BET that will allow customers to easily find wagering markets based on their favorite teams, players, and ESPN fantasy football rosters. This dedicated hub, powered by ESPN and ESPN BET’s account linking technology, will offer fans the ultimate interconnected media, betting, and fantasy experience.

Key components of FanCenter include:

A ‘For You’ page of curated player props, game markets, and custom parlay offerings to help fans quickly find bets related to their favorite teams from their ESPN App favorites, ESPN fantasy rosters and wagering history.

The ‘Fantasy Bet Builder’, which highlights markets correlated to users’ ESPN Fantasy rosters, allowing them to back their squad in just a few taps.

Integrated functionality with ESPN BET’s player insights feature, enabling users to quickly browse recent player stats and trends to inform their prop betting selections.

Quick access to view current Mint Club promos and rewards.

In addition to fantasy-related markets within FanCenter, a new ‘Find a Bet’ icon on the ESPN Fantasy app will allow players to view markets related to their roster and add selections directly to their ESPN BET slip. Last year, ESPN Fantasy Football was once again the No. 1 fantasy sports app, and set an all-time mark with more than 13 million people playing the game.

“FanCenter introduces a completely new level of personalization for ESPN BET players and represents our biggest product leap yet,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Interactive at PENN Entertainment. “It taps into our players' fandom in smart, creative ways while connecting seamlessly with ESPN's industry-leading fantasy football platform. This is what sets ESPN BET apart and football season is the perfect time to roll it out.”

“FanCenter is the perfect combination of fandom, fantasy and personalized betting all wrapped into the ESPN BET betting experience,” said Mike Morrison, Vice President ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy. “FanCenter showcases how we can serve fans across our platforms in a way that nobody else in the market can because of our industry-leading ESPN Fantasy platform and account-linking capabilities.”

New product features are subject to regulatory approvals.

