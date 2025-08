KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NMEF Funding 2025-B, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by NMEF Funding 2025-B, LLC (NMEF 2025-B), an equipment ABS.

NMEF 2025-B represents North Mill Equipment Finance LLC’s (North Mill or the Company) tenth equipment ABS. North Mill is an independent equipment finance company created in 2012 when Colford Capital Holdings LLC acquired and re-branded Equilease Financial Services (Equilease), which had been founded in 1957. InterVest Capital Partners Inc. (InterVest, formerly Wafra Capital Partners Inc.) subsequently acquired North Mill from Colford Capital Holdings LLC in August 2018. North Mill has historically specialized in transportation-related equipment contracts but in recent years diversified into an increased level of non-transportation originations including medical and franchise contracts. The Company’s portfolio totals $1.5 billion in outstanding equipment contract balance as of June 30, 2025.

NMEF 2025-B is the first North Mill transaction to include contracts originated by Pawnee Leasing Corporation (Pawnee). In April 2025, North Mill acquired Pawnee, pursuant to final approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware as a result of a court-supervised sale and investment solicitation process initiated in Canada.

NMEF 2025-B is backed by a pool of equipment loans and leases (Equipment Contracts). The statistical discounted pool balance (Statistical Pool) totals $582.37 million and represents the projected cash flows of the Equipment Contracts discounted at a rate of 7.05%. Pawnee originated contracts represent approximately 22% of the Statistical Pool. NMEF 2025-B will issue six classes of notes, including a short-term tranche. Credit enhancement includes a reserve account, overcollateralization (O/C), excess spread and subordination for senior classes. The O/C is subject to a target equal to 18.50% of the current pool balance and a floor equal to 0.50% of the initial pool balance. The reserve account is funded at closing at 1.00% of the initial pool balance and is non-amortizing.

