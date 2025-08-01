Turiya Anesthesia of Citrus Valley to Commence Anesthesiology Services at Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital

COVINA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turiya Anesthesia, a leading provider of high-quality anesthesia services in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partnership with Emanate Health to now include Foothill Presbyterian Hospital located at 250 South Grand Ave, Glendora, California.

Building on the success of Turiya Anesthesia’s existing Anesthesiology services at Emanate Health Inter-Community Hospital, Turiya Anesthesia will bring its expertise, patient-centered care, and innovative approach to anesthesia services to Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, effective immediately.

This expanded partnership underscores Turiya Anesthesia’s commitment to delivering exceptional care and operational excellence to the Emanate Health system. “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Emanate Health by extending our services to Foothill Presbyterian Hospital,” said Dr. Sushmitha Santhosh MD, President of Turiya Anesthesia. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring safe, compassionate, and efficient anesthesia care, and we look forward to serving the patients and staff at both Emanate Health facilities.”

Emanate Health, a leading health system in the San Gabriel Valley, continues to strengthen its service offerings through strategic partnerships like this one. Executive VicePresident and Chief Medical Officer, Gurjeet Kalkat M.D, emphasized, “The addition of Turiya Anesthesia at our second hospital location, Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, will streamline patient care and elevate the quality of care for surgical and procedural patients.”

For more information about Turiya Anesthesia or to inquire about hospital anesthesiology services, please visit www.turiyaanesthesia.com or contact Maria Cristina Fernandez at coordinator@turiyaanesthesia.com

About Turiya Anesthesia

Turiya Anesthesia is a physician owned anesthesiology medical group. We are Southern California based leading provider of anesthesia services, specializing in patient-focused care, safety, and operational efficiency. With a team of board-certified Physician Anesthesiologists and Nurse Anesthetists, Turiya Anesthesia partners with healthcare facilities to deliver tailored anesthesia solutions that enhance patient experiences and clinical outcomes.

About Emanate Health

Emanate Health is the largest nonprofit healthcare system in the San Gabriel Valley, serving over one million residents through its hospitals, including Inter-Community Hospital and Foothill Presbyterian Hospital. Committed to compassionate care and community wellness, Emanate Health continues to set the standard for healthcare excellence.