A-CAP Announces Strategic Financing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Capital Holdings, LLC (“A-CAP” or “the Company”), a New York-based insurance and financial services company with over $16 billion in assets, today announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed a strategic capital transaction with affiliates of BDT & MSD Partners, LLC (“BDT & MSD”). The investment is structured as a credit facility with features that provide flexibility to support the company’s growth and long-term objectives.

“We are excited to partner with a prestigious firm that has a track record like BDT & MSD. Their continued support of founder-owned businesses was highly attractive to us when deciding on a capital partner” said Kenneth King, Chairman and CEO of A-CAP. “This transaction will not only strengthen A-CAP’s financial position, but also fuel the next stage of growth for A-CAP’s diversified financial services platform.”

Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to A-CAP. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP served as legal advisor to A-CAP and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to BDT & MSD.

About A-CAP

A-CAP is a holding company owning multiple insurance and financial businesses on its unique and synergistic platform. These businesses include primary insurance carriers, an SEC registered investment adviser, reinsurance vehicles, and marketing organizations. With broad knowledge across the insurance and investment sectors, A-CAP’s management team has diverse experience and provides comprehensive services to policyholders, insurance company clients and capital partners. Launched in 2013, A-CAP is a privately held company with offices located in New York, Charleston, Miami, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit http://www.acap.com/.