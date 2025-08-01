Curtiss-Wright Signs Strategic Partnership With Rolls-Royce SMR for Its Small Modular Reactor Technology

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that its UK-based Curtiss-Wright Nuclear business (formerly Ultra Energy) signed a multi-million dollar strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce SMR to deliver critical safety systems for its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide design, qualification, testing and supply of the non-programmable diverse Reactor Protection Systems for a global fleet of Rolls-Royce SMRs.

Work under this agreement, including the design and implementation of Curtiss-Wright’s Reactor Protection Systems, will be performed by Curtiss-Wright Nuclear’s facility in Dorset, UK, supporting regional economic growth, as well as expanding the UK’s nuclear skills, opportunities and capabilities.

“We have a strong UK-based team focused on supporting this partnership and we’re all excited to be part of the Rolls-Royce SMR story,” said Ognjen Starovic, General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Nuclear. “We take great pride in helping to deliver a British SMR, as well as provide our people with new career opportunities and create long-term job growth in the region.”

Ruth Todd, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Operations & Supply Chain Director, said: “We are delighted to begin this important and enduring partnership with Curtiss-Wright. Securing industry leading expertise will further de-risk our programme by underpinning a critical element of the design.”

The Rolls-Royce SMR will be the first new nuclear power station to be designed and built in the UK for more than a generation and offers a radically different approach based on proven technology. Each ‘factory-built’ nuclear power plant will provide enough affordable, low-carbon electricity to power a million homes for more than 60 years.

In October 2024, Rolls-Royce SMR was selected by CEZ to deploy up to 3GW of electricity in the Czech Republic and in July 2025, Rolls-Royce SMR was selected as preferred bidder by Great British Energy – Nuclear to provide the UK’s first SMRs. The Rolls-Royce SMR is progressing through the final stage of Assessment by the UK nuclear industry’s independent regulators - further ahead than any other SMR in a European regulatory process.

Non-programmable diverse Reactor Protection Systems are safety critical back-up instruments, designed to provide an independent means of shutting down a reactor. They are simple and robust, deploying proven-in-use electronic technology and techniques, while avoiding the use of microprocessors, software or programmable devices.

Curtiss-Wright maintains one of the most comprehensive and diverse portfolios of advanced nuclear power equipment, technology, and services globally to support both operating reactors and new build opportunities. For more information about our nuclear reactor technologies supporting advanced nuclear reactors, please visit the Company’s Nuclear division at www.cwnuclear.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Nuclear Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 9,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright’s expectations of future performance of our Reactor Protection Systems, the successful implementation and overall success of these products, successful development of the Rolls-Royce small modular reactor design and future opportunities associated with this nuclear reactor design, are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.