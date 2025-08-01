NextNav and Oscilloquartz Partner to Advance 5G Based Timing Solutions for Critical Infrastructure

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextNav, a leader in resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Oscilloquartz, an Adtran company and global leader in time synchronization solutions. The companies will showcase how 5G-powered terrestrial PNT and Oscilloquartz’s proven timing technology could enable a scalable complement and backup to GPS capable of keeping critical systems like data centers, utilities, and emergency services running during outages.

This collaboration is intended to lead to a complementary and backup timing service layer to GPS, leveraging existing 5G infrastructure to distribute accurate, UTC-aligned time both indoors and outdoors. By fusing Oscilloquartz’s best-in-class synchronization equipment with NextNav’s terrestrial 5G PNT solution, the partnership will enable greater resiliency by adding an additional timing source to ensure end users are not dependent on a single timing source.

“This partnership is a foundational step toward realizing a systems-of-systems approach to PNT resiliency that helps address an urgent national security and public safety need,” said Sidd Chenumolu, Chief Business Development Officer. “Together with Oscilloquartz, we’re enabling diverse, standards-based timing sources to ensure continuity and security for critical applications — from emergency services to utilities.”

This joint effort responds to a growing market demand for secure, redundant timing solutions amid real-world threats to GPS. By aligning with the ongoing FCC efforts to identify complementary PNT technologies, NextNav and Oscilloquartz are setting the stage to enable a terrestrial 5G-powered 3D PNT solution that advances both private-sector innovation and supports national security priorities.

“Our expertise in delivering resilient synchronization solutions built on diverse cPNT sources makes this collaboration with NextNav a natural fit,” commented Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. “Together, we’re helping to strengthen national infrastructure with secure, GPS-independent timing that supports continuity even in the face of GNSS disruption.”

The demonstration of integrated terrestrial timing will serve as a proof point for 5G-based timing synchronization and serves as a template for future widescale deployments. It’s a forward-looking example of how the timing industry and NextNav can work together to reduce reliance on a single source of timing from GPS and increase national PNT resilience.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation 3D Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions. As the nation’s largest license holder in a spectrum band expressly designated for terrestrial positioning services, NextNav is uniquely positioned to enable a widescale terrestrial complement and backup to GPS. Leveraging licensed low-band spectrum and the global 5G ecosystem, NextNav is focused on delivering an accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solution to protect national security, public safety, and the economy. Learn more at www.nextnav.com.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on X at https://x.com/NextNav or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextnav/.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.