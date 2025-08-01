-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to VRTX 2025-HQ

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of VRTX 2025-HQ, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $600 million portion of a $1.0 billion fixed rate, interest-only first lien mortgage loan. The fixed-rate loan has a five-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments based on an assumed interest rate of 6.25%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in Vertex HQ , two 15-story, Class-A, LEED Gold office tower containing 1.1 million sf. The building is located in the Seaport neighborhood of downtown Boston. The buildings were developed in 2013 as a built-to-suit corporate headquarters for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX). KBRA performed a credit estimate on Vertex, and the results of the analysis indicated that Vertex has credit characteristics consistent with an entity with an investment grade rating. Vertex leases all of the office and lab space at the property and represents 96.8% of base rent. The tenant recently renewed its lease through 2044, or approximately 14 years beyond the loan term.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $87.6 million, which is 4.7% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of $1.06 billion, which is 34.7% below the appraiser’s value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 94.2%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kevin Gibson, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1202
kevin.gibson@kbra.com

Patrick McQuinn, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2445
patrick.mcquinn@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

