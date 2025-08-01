-
Tentative Agreement Reached at Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged
Tentative Agreement Reached at Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged
Share
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Negotiations between CUPE 5525 and Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged concluded Friday evening with the parties reaching a tentative agreement. The 10-week-old strike could come to an end as early as August 8th, pending ratification of the agreement by both parties.
The union has scheduled a ratification vote for August 5th.
:pp/cope491
Contacts
For more information, contact:
Bill Chalupiak
CUPE Communications Representative
wchalupiak@cupe.ca
416-707-1401
More News From Canadian Union of Public Employees
Members of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions Rally in Support of CUPE 5525 Members as Negotiations Continue
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As negotiations between CUPE 5525 and Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged continue on Friday, the picket line in front of 3050 Dufferin Street will be reinforced by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions. “These workers have been left out on the picket line for too long,” said Michael Hurley, President of OCHU. “We are here to show them that they aren’t alone.” “CUPE Ontario, and all CUPE members, are standing in solidarity with these workers,” added Yolanda McLean, Secre...
CBRM Outside Workers Vote Yes to Job Action
SYDNEY, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After months of negotiations, outside workers for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality have voted yes to strike action. Late last week, Local 759 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees held a strike vote, with 96% of votes in favour of possible job action. “As we have shown our employer in the past, our members are ready to fight for what we know we deserve,” said CUPE 759 President, Dave Kelloway. Several issues remain on the table: Workers are seeking...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Fired by York Region for Her Anti-War Facebook Comment, Paramedic and Supporters Share Updates, Issues Around Her Fight for Reinstatement
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thursday morning, paramedic Katherine Grzejszczak – fired last month by York Region for her Facebook comment in support of an anti-war rally – will provide an update and background to her fight to get her job back. She will be joined by a group of supporters who will share insights into what Grzejszczak’s termination means for workers’ freedom of expression and political interference in the workplace. WHAT Update on the firing of York Region paramedic Katherine Grzejsz...