Central Garden & Pet Aids Flood-Affected Communities in Texas Through Partnership With Greater Good Charities and Hill Country Humane Society

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As communities in Kerr County, Texas, and surrounding areas, face the aftermath of severe flooding, Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) has taken swift action to help families and animals in need. The company has contributed a $25,000 cash donation to each of Greater Good Charities and the Hill Country Humane Society to accelerate emergency relief efforts and support recovery operations in the hardest-hit areas.

Central’s commitment goes beyond corporate contributions. Employees across the company have stepped up in meaningful ways—volunteering time, collecting donations, and supporting the Texas flood response efforts with compassion and urgency. Share

In addition to financial aid, Central is collaborating closely with Greater Good Charities and the local Texas animal shelter, Hill Country Humane Society, to deliver critical resources to affected communities. The organizations have activated on-the-ground operations, distributing essential goods and support for both people and their pets.

Comprehensive Support for Displaced Animals

Central’s brand teams and operations network have coordinated to supply urgently needed items that provide care, comfort, and nourishment to displaced animals:

K&H® Pet Products : Donated dog cots and cat beds to shelters and rescue sites

: Donated dog cots and cat beds to shelters and rescue sites FourPaws®: Provided training pads to support hygiene for pets in temporary housing

Provided training pads to support hygiene for pets in temporary housing Barkworthies®: Supplied chews to nourish dogs and reduce stress and anxiety

“Disasters like these put immense pressure on both people and pets. We believe it's our responsibility to respond with empathy and action,” said Niko Lahanas, CEO of Central Garden & Pet. “We’re proud to support the relief work of Greater Good Charities and the Hill Country Humane Society, and stand beside the communities of Texas as they recover.”

“Collaboration with trusted partners is everything to us,” said Sára Varsa, Executive Vice President of Greater Good Charities. “Thanks to support from partners like Central Garden & Pet, we are able to provide critical supplies to the hardest hit communities during times of crisis.”

“This support from Central Garden & Pet has been nothing short of lifesaving,“ said Paighton Corley, Executive Director, Hill Country Humane Society. “Thanks to this generosity, we’ve cared for animals in our shelter, responded to urgent needs in our community, and provided emergency aid to pets displaced by the floods—even reaching small rural shelters outside our usual service area. This funding allows us to act quickly, save lives, and bring hope to families and animals in crisis. It shows the real, lasting impact that compassionate people can make together.”

Employee-Driven Relief Efforts

Central’s commitment goes beyond corporate contributions. Employees across the company have stepped up in meaningful ways—volunteering time, collecting donations, and supporting the flood response efforts with compassion and urgency.

For more on how to support Greater Good Charities’ work in Texas and other locations, visit greatergood.org. To support the great work of Hill Country Humane Society, visit https://www.hchstexas.com/.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT), (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 45 years. With fiscal 2024 net sales of $3.2 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central is based in Walnut Creek, California, with more than 6,00 employees, primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Country Hill Humane Society

The Hill Country Humane Society (HCHS) is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization, dedicated to managing animal admission in our compassionate shelter facility. We proudly partner with Llano and Burnet counties, as well as the cities of Burnet, Bertram, Granite Shoals, Cottonwood Shores, and Horseshoe Bay, to provide exceptional sheltering services for homeless dogs and cats in need.