Andersen Global Adds Member Firm in Botswana, Broadening Regional Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO-- Andersen Global debuts the firm name in Botswana as AccPro Accountants becomes the latest member firm to join the organization. The addition of Andersen in Botswana enhances the organization's multidisciplinary service model across the African region.

Andersen in Botswana offers a comprehensive range of services, including tax advisory, tax compliance, company secretarial, payroll, and financial services. Led by Managing Partner Craig Granville, the firm’s team works with local and international companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, delivering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries.

“Our firm is committed to providing seamless, high-quality services to our clients, and adopting the Andersen brand allows us to further enhance our capabilities,” said Craig. “By becoming a member firm of Andersen Global, we are positioned to leverage global resources and integrated solutions to support our clients’ growth and drive success both locally and internationally.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, “The addition of Andersen in Botswana enables us to expand our service offerings and better support our clients’ needs in the region. Their experience and dedication to client service are key assets as we continue to strengthen our presence in Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.