JF Expands Arizona Operations with Acquisition of Maverick Petroleum Services

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JF Group (JF), a national leader in fueling infrastructure, petroleum equipment distribution, service, general contracting, and construction services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Maverick Petroleum Services, a leading petroleum service contractor based in Arizona.

Maverick Petroleum Services specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of petroleum handling equipment, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, and environmental testing. As an Authorized Service Contractor (ASC) for Gilbarco and Verifone (VASC), Maverick has built a reputation for quality service and technical expertise across the state. The company also performs light construction services for fuel system upgrades and compliance needs.

This strategic acquisition strengthens JF’s footprint in the Southwest and reinforces its commitment to providing best-in-class service, support, and coverage across the entire state of Arizona. With Maverick’s experienced team and strong customer relationships, JF is now positioned to offer statewide coverage, 24/7 service availability, and a broader portfolio of fueling and POS solutions to both new and existing clients.

“This acquisition is an exciting step in our continued growth strategy,” said Keith Shadrick, CEO at JF Group. “Maverick Petroleum Services shares our values and commitment to customer service, safety, and operational excellence. We are thrilled to welcome their team into the JF family.”

The integration process is already underway, with a focus on maintaining service continuity for Maverick’s customers and providing new opportunities for its employees within the JF organization.

About The JF Group

JF specializes in sustainable energy solutions for the fueling infrastructure sector in North America. JF provides turnkey distribution, construction, and service solutions, serving retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, infrastructure, and emergency power customers through their network of 49 branches and 6 distribution centers across the United States. The JF Group represents the premier products in the fueling infrastructure marketplace, including Gilbarco Veeder-Root, VeriFone, OPW, and Franklin Fueling. To learn more, visit www.jfgroup.com.