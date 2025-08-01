-

JF Expands Arizona Operations with Acquisition of Maverick Petroleum Services

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JF Group (JF), a national leader in fueling infrastructure, petroleum equipment distribution, service, general contracting, and construction services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Maverick Petroleum Services, a leading petroleum service contractor based in Arizona.

Maverick Petroleum Services specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of petroleum handling equipment, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, and environmental testing. As an Authorized Service Contractor (ASC) for Gilbarco and Verifone (VASC), Maverick has built a reputation for quality service and technical expertise across the state. The company also performs light construction services for fuel system upgrades and compliance needs.

This strategic acquisition strengthens JF’s footprint in the Southwest and reinforces its commitment to providing best-in-class service, support, and coverage across the entire state of Arizona. With Maverick’s experienced team and strong customer relationships, JF is now positioned to offer statewide coverage, 24/7 service availability, and a broader portfolio of fueling and POS solutions to both new and existing clients.

“This acquisition is an exciting step in our continued growth strategy,” said Keith Shadrick, CEO at JF Group. “Maverick Petroleum Services shares our values and commitment to customer service, safety, and operational excellence. We are thrilled to welcome their team into the JF family.”

The integration process is already underway, with a focus on maintaining service continuity for Maverick’s customers and providing new opportunities for its employees within the JF organization.

About The JF Group

JF specializes in sustainable energy solutions for the fueling infrastructure sector in North America. JF provides turnkey distribution, construction, and service solutions, serving retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, infrastructure, and emergency power customers through their network of 49 branches and 6 distribution centers across the United States. The JF Group represents the premier products in the fueling infrastructure marketplace, including Gilbarco Veeder-Root, VeriFone, OPW, and Franklin Fueling. To learn more, visit www.jfgroup.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Alex Perez - Sr. Director of Marketing
aperez@jfpetrogroup.com

Industry:

The JF Group

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#jfpetrogroup

Contacts

Media Contact:
Alex Perez - Sr. Director of Marketing
aperez@jfpetrogroup.com

Social Media Profiles
JF on LinkedIn
More News From The JF Group

JF Expands Operations in Texas, Florida, and Illinois

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The JF Group (JF), a national leader in fueling infrastructure, petroleum equipment distribution, general contracting, and construction services, is proud to announce the opening of three new branch locations in Amarillo, Texas, Sanford, Florida, and Caseyville, Illinois. These expansions are a direct result of the company’s continued organic growth and commitment to serving customers with localized expertise and nationwide strength. Each new branch will offe...

JF Petroleum Group Expands Operations With New California Distribution Center

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JF Petroleum Group, a leading provider of turnkey solutions for petroleum equipment and services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. This impressive, state-of-the-art facility will be fully stocked with the essential inventory needed to support customers throughout the western region. The new California Distribution Center will operate on the JF technology stack and will be equipped with its adva...

Reliable Construction Joins Forces with JF Construction Services to Form Midwest Division

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JF is pleased to announce the integration of Reliable Construction with JF Construction Services, forming the new JF Construction Services - Midwest Division. This strategic alignment enhances JF Construction Services' footprint and strengthens its capabilities to better serve clients throughout the Midwest. The newly established Midwest Division will continue to provide top-tier construction and project management solutions, with expanded reach and access to JF C...
Back to Newsroom