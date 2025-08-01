Anaergia S.r.l. to Expand and Upgrade Moglia Anaerobic Digestion Facility for Bioenerys in Italy

TREVIGLIO, Italy, & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Bioenerys. Under the terms of this agreement, Anaergia is to significantly increase the capacity and upgrade the capabilities of Bioenerys’ Moglia anaerobic digestion facility, which is located in northern Italy.

This transformation will increase the capacity of the plant to treat agricultural residues, and produce biomethane, more than doubling the volume of biomethane being injected into the grid by this facility. Anaergia’s work on the plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, and Anaergia is expecting to recognize revenues of C$11 million from this project.

“We are pleased to be utilizing the world’s best available technological systems and expertise to optimize the operations of our Moglia plant,” said Andrea Sgorbini, CEO Bioenerys’ Agri unit, which is focused on agricultural residues. “With this expansion and upgrading, Bioenerys will become an even more significant solutions provider to farmers and other generators of agricultural organic residues, and Bioenerys will also become a bigger generator of renewable energy.”

"Anaergia has extensive experience utilizing the most complete suite of organic waste to energy solutions," stated Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "We are very pleased to be providing a range of proprietary solutions to Bioenerys so that it can increase and improve its operations and also realize economic and environmental benefits."

About Bioenerys

Bioenerys is a company leader in the production of biomethane that is 100% controlled by Snam Group. Snam’s unit leverages the skills and expertise of its two business divisions (Ambiente and Agri) that design, develop, and manage biogas and biomethane plants produced from the processing of the organic fraction of municipal solid waste and agricultural and agro-industrial matrices, respectively. In the past two years, Bioenerys has experienced exponential growth, becoming the leading operator in the biogas-biomethane market in Italy, managing 10 plants dedicated to the treatment of organic waste and 30 for agricultural and agro-industrial matrices, located throughout the country.

For further information please see: https://www.bioenerys.it/en/home.html

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, and the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the timing of the activities for the customer, the expected production of biomethane, the total investment and expected revenues of the project, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.