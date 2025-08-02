Walk Down the Yellow Brick Road at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in Celebration of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced today a new activation in the resort’s Waterfall Atrium in celebration of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, which opens on August 28 at Sphere.

The activation, which is free and on view to the public through the end of the year, brings life-size versions of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to The Venetian Resort as they make their way down the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City. Glinda the Good Witch is also part of the activation, and fans can pose for a photo inside her iconic pink bubble. The Waterfall Atrium is filled with 5,000 vibrant silk poppies in a nod to the scene in the film where the characters travel through a poppy field on their journey to see the Wizard. The Café situated behind the activation features themed décor along with displays previewing The Wizard of Oz at Sphere merchandise.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with The Venetian Resort to offer everyone in Las Vegas this unique opportunity to engage with The Wizard of Oz at Sphere,” said Bill Walshe, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Venue Operations and Development at Sphere. “The film’s iconic characters and imagery are recognized worldwide, and we look forward to visitors connecting to the Land of Oz through this activation and building anticipation for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.”

“The Wizard of Oz is a timeless film that resonates across generations,” said Patrick Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “We’re proud to partner with Sphere to bring this activation to life in an immersive way, offering fans a chance to step inside Glinda’s iconic pink bubble, as well as exclusive hotel packages for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, designed to elevate the experience for guests looking to create new memories inspired by a classic.”

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is a fully immersive experience that will make audiences feel like they have stepped inside the film. The original film, shot for a 4:3 movie screen in the 1930s, will fill Sphere’s 160,000 sq. ft. interior display plane, which wraps up, over and around the audience to create a fully immersive visual environment. To take advantage of Sphere Immersive Sound’s 167,000 programmable speakers, and ability to direct sound anywhere in the venue, the original film’s mono score was re-recorded to take on new clarity via Sphere Immersive Sound, while preserving the casts’ vocal performances. Multi-sensory 4D elements will be combined and leveraged for maximum impact to make audiences feel like they are in the experience alongside the characters, including high-velocity wind arrays, atmospheric fog, towering fire bursts, and infrasound haptic seats.

Hotel packages for The Wizard of Oz at Sphere are available for a limited time exclusively through The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the resort connected to Sphere. For more information, visit venetianlasvegas.com or call 866-682-6155.

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere opens August 28, 2025, with multiple showtimes daily. Tickets start at $104 and are on sale now at thesphere.com. For groups of nine or more, please contact 725-258-7775 or groups@sphere.vegas. For suites, please contact 725-258-6743 or suites@sphere.vegas.

For press assets related to The Wizard of Oz at Sphere activation at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, please click here. For the complete The Wizard of Oz at Sphere EPK, please click here.

