AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Farmers Insurance Group

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" (Excellent) of the members of Farmers Insurance Group (Farmers). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of "bbb+" (Good) on the outstanding surplus notes of Farmers Insurance Exchange (Woodland Hills, CA) and Farmers Exchange Capital (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect Farmers’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The overall assessment of Farmers’ balance sheet strength reflects the group’s very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), stable loss reserve position, conservative investment portfolio and comprehensive reinsurance program. The ratings also consider Farmers’ adequate operating performance, supported by a notable improvement in operating results in 2024.

In addition, management continues to implement meaningful initiatives to enhance underwriting performance through targeted pricing actions, refined risk-mitigation strategies, revised product offerings and further strengthening of underwriting oversight.

Partially offsetting these strengths are the group’s elevated exposure to catastrophe losses and its reliance on approximately $2 billion in surplus notes.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Farmers Insurance Group:

21st Century Casualty Company

21st Century Centennial Insurance Company

American Federation Insurance Company

21st Century Insurance Company

21st Century North America Insurance Company

21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Company

21st Century Premier Insurance Company

American Pacific Insurance Company, Inc.

Bristol West Casualty Insurance Company

Bristol West Insurance Company

Bristol West Preferred Insurance Company

Civic Property and Casualty Company

Coast National Insurance Company

Exact Property and Casualty Company

Farmers Insurance Company, Inc.

Farmers Insurance Company of Arizona

Farmers Insurance Company of Idaho

Farmers Insurance Company of Oregon

Farmers Insurance Company of Washington

Farmers Insurance Exchange

Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc.

Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc.

Farmers New Century Insurance Company

Farmers Specialty Insurance Company

Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company

Farmers Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas

Fire Insurance Exchange

Foremost County Mutual Insurance Company

Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan

Foremost Lloyds of Texas

Foremost Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Foremost Signature Insurance Company

Illinois Farmers Insurance Company

Mid-Century Insurance Company

Mid-Century Insurance Company of Texas

Neighborhood Spirit Property and Casualty Company

Security National Insurance Company

Texas Farmers Insurance Company

Toggle Insurance Company

Truck Insurance Exchange

Economy Fire & Casualty Company

Economy Preferred Insurance Company

Economy Premier Assurance Company

Farmers Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Farmers Casualty Insurance Company

Farmers Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Farmers Group Property and Casualty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Farmers Insurance Exchange—

-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 400 million 4.747% surplus notes, due 2057

-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 300 million 7.00% surplus notes, due 2064

Farmers Exchange Capital—

-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 500 million 7.05% surplus notes, due 2028 (USD 375.0 million outstanding)

-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 150 million 7.2% surplus notes, due 2048 (USD 138.5 million outstanding)

-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 335 million 6.151% surplus notes, due 2053

-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 500 million 5.454% surplus notes, due 2054

