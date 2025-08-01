AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Farmers Insurance Group
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Farmers Insurance Group
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of Farmers Insurance Group (Farmers). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” (Good) on the outstanding surplus notes of Farmers Insurance Exchange (Woodland Hills, CA) and Farmers Exchange Capital (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)
The ratings reflect Farmers’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The overall assessment of Farmers’ balance sheet strength reflects the group’s very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), stable loss reserve position, conservative investment portfolio and comprehensive reinsurance program. The ratings also consider Farmers’ adequate operating performance, supported by a notable improvement in operating results in 2024.
In addition, management continues to implement meaningful initiatives to enhance underwriting performance through targeted pricing actions, refined risk-mitigation strategies, revised product offerings and further strengthening of underwriting oversight.
Partially offsetting these strengths are the group’s elevated exposure to catastrophe losses and its reliance on approximately $2 billion in surplus notes.
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Farmers Insurance Group:
- 21st Century Casualty Company
- 21st Century Centennial Insurance Company
- American Federation Insurance Company
- 21st Century Insurance Company
- 21st Century North America Insurance Company
- 21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Company
- 21st Century Premier Insurance Company
- American Pacific Insurance Company, Inc.
- Bristol West Casualty Insurance Company
- Bristol West Insurance Company
- Bristol West Preferred Insurance Company
- Civic Property and Casualty Company
- Coast National Insurance Company
- Exact Property and Casualty Company
- Farmers Insurance Company, Inc.
- Farmers Insurance Company of Arizona
- Farmers Insurance Company of Idaho
- Farmers Insurance Company of Oregon
- Farmers Insurance Company of Washington
- Farmers Insurance Exchange
- Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc.
- Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc.
- Farmers New Century Insurance Company
- Farmers Specialty Insurance Company
- Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company
- Farmers Lloyds Insurance Company of Texas
- Fire Insurance Exchange
- Foremost County Mutual Insurance Company
- Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Foremost Lloyds of Texas
- Foremost Property and Casualty Insurance Company
- Foremost Signature Insurance Company
- Illinois Farmers Insurance Company
- Mid-Century Insurance Company
- Mid-Century Insurance Company of Texas
- Neighborhood Spirit Property and Casualty Company
- Security National Insurance Company
- Texas Farmers Insurance Company
- Toggle Insurance Company
- Truck Insurance Exchange
- Economy Fire & Casualty Company
- Economy Preferred Insurance Company
- Economy Premier Assurance Company
- Farmers Property and Casualty Insurance Company
- Farmers Casualty Insurance Company
- Farmers Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Company
- Farmers Group Property and Casualty Insurance Company
The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:
Farmers Insurance Exchange—
-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 400 million 4.747% surplus notes, due 2057
-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 300 million 7.00% surplus notes, due 2064
Farmers Exchange Capital—
-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 500 million 7.05% surplus notes, due 2028 (USD 375.0 million outstanding)
-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 150 million 7.2% surplus notes, due 2048 (USD 138.5 million outstanding)
-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 335 million 6.151% surplus notes, due 2053
-- “bbb+” (Good) on USD 500 million 5.454% surplus notes, due 2054
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Contacts
Thomas Keelan
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1925
thomas.keelan@ambest.com
Edin Imsirovic
Director
+1 908 882 1903
edin.imsirovic@ambest.com
Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com
Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com