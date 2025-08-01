Supreme Industries, Orbia Announce Closing of Divestiture of Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin) Pipes & Fittings Business in India to Supreme; Start of Long-Term Technology License from Orbia Wavin to Supreme

MUMBAI, India & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV (BMV: Orbia) today confirms the successful completion of its previously announced divestiture and technology licensing agreement with The Supreme Industries Ltd. (Supreme), India’s largest plastic pipe manufacturer. Under this finalized transaction, Supreme has acquired Orbia Building & Infrastructure’s (Wavin) pipes and fittings business in India for USD 30 million, plus net working capital adjustments. The accompanying long-term technology license agreement grants Supreme access to Orbia Wavin’s full portfolio of advanced water management solutions and includes additional fixed payments and royalties. The transaction closed on July 31, 2025, following confirmatory due diligence and all required regulatory approvals.

The agreement is set to accelerate the growth of India’s infrastructure industry by combining Supreme’s extensive market reach and manufacturing strength with Orbia Wavin’s globally recognized technologies. Supreme now holds full ownership of Orbia Wavin’s operational manufacturing facilities in India - located in Banmore (Madhya Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Neemrana (Rajasthan) - and gains exclusive access to Orbia Wavin’s proprietary solutions for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater management across India and SAARC countries. Through the licensing agreement, Supreme is empowered to scale the entire Orbia Wavin technology portfolio across its expansive distribution network, further reinforcing its leadership in residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural water infrastructure applications.

M.P. Taparia, Managing Director of Supreme, commented, “With this acquisition and agreement now complete, we are well-positioned to accelerate the next phase of growth for Supreme. Orbia Wavin’s proven technologies and global expertise complement our strengths in manufacturing and market reach. Together, we will deliver reliable, sustainable and impactful water management solutions to meet the rising demands of India’s infrastructure transformation.”

"This is a landmark deal that begins a powerful collaboration to transform water management in India," said Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia. "By combining Orbia Wavin’s innovation engine with Supreme’s unmatched reach and footprint, we are creating a platform for long-term impact on India’s water security and resilience. We are proud to deepen our commitment to the region while continuing to lead in sustainable water solutions."

With this milestone, all India-based operations and employees of Orbia Wavin have officially transitioned to Supreme, ensuring continuity for customers and employees alike. At the same time, Orbia Wavin will continue to operate and invest in its Technology & Innovation Center in India, where employees will remain part of Orbia and focus on developing the next generation of water management solutions.

This divestiture and licensing agreement aligns with Orbia’s long-term priorities: delivering sustainable growth, scaling innovation through strategic partnerships and expanding the impact of its technologies in solving the world’s most pressing challenges.

About Orbia

Orbia is a global company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Its Building & Infrastructure business, represented by the commercial brand Wavin®, is a global leader in pipes, fittings and water management solutions, serving over 90 countries with innovative products backed by more than 65 years of expertise. Orbia operates in over 100 countries and has headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv.

About Supreme

The Supreme Industries Ltd. is India’s leading plastic products manufacturer, specializing in pipes, fittings and water storage solutions. With a nationwide presence of multi-location manufacturing as well as a capacity expansion to one million metric tons per annum by March 2026, Supreme is at the forefront of India’s infrastructure growth, delivering innovative and reliable products to diverse sectors.