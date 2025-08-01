Genius Sports Strikes Landmark GeniusIQ Innovation Partnership with the European Leagues Alongside Exclusive Betting Data Rights

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) has secured the exclusive official betting data rights for a select group of competitions within the European Leagues Association. As part of this multi-year partnership, Genius Sports will also deploy its GeniusIQ platform across European football.

Genius Sports is the leading provider of live football content to the global regulated sports betting market, with the European Leagues now joining a top-tier content portfolio that includes the Premier League and French Ligue 1.

As part of a shared commitment to driving innovation, Genius Sports will deploy its next-generation GeniusIQ platform in stadiums across Europe.

This proprietary, AI-powered system underpins a suite of innovations across tracking, officiating, team performance, and fan engagement. Already used across the Premier League, Belgian Pro League, and Danish Superliga, GeniusIQ enables leagues and teams to deepen fan engagement, improve officiating accuracy, and unlock performance insights.

GeniusIQ is designed to future-proof the commercial value of official football data for all stakeholders, and this partnership now establishes a strong foundation for long-term strategic collaboration and innovation.

Alberto Colombo, General Secretary of the European Leagues, said: “As part of the continued evolution of the European Leagues, we are proud to have once again supported our members in their future business and commercial development. This landmark deal with Genius Sports reflects both the evolution of the sports data market but also the way technology will play an increasingly intertwined role in the way commercial deals come to fruition.”

Steven Burton, Chief Partnerships Officer at Genius Sports, said: "This expanded partnership with the European Leagues significantly enhances the breadth and depth of official, premium data available to our sportsbook partners.

“More importantly, it reflects a fundamental shift in the rights model, where technology investment resets traditional frameworks and creates a longer runway for future sales and revenue opportunities. By delivering the next-generation, AI-powered solutions that leagues want and need, we’re deepening alignment, strengthening our competitive moat, and accelerating the next wave of technological innovation across European football.”

European Leagues’ Members included in the agreement:

Belgian Pro League Ligová Fotbalová Asociace Danish League Dutch Eredivisie Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie Finnish Veikkausliiga Deutscher Fußball Bund (on behalf of 3. Liga and Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga) Greek Super League Israeli Professional Football League Kazakhstan Football League Latvian Virslīga Norwegian Professional Football League Liga Portugal Romanian Professional Football League Serbian Super Liga Slovak Niké Liga Föreningen Svensk Elitfotboll Swiss Football League

About the European Leagues

The European Leagues Association brings together 40 leading professional football leagues, representing over 1,170 clubs across 34 countries in Europe. With more than 70 football divisions and 80 domestic competitions organized by its member leagues each season, the organization plays a central role in safeguarding and developing the business and institutional interests of domestic professional football competitions across Europe.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is an official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.