AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Sabal Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Sabal Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Sabal Specialty) (Delaware) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to the PCA is stable.

The PCA reflects Sabal Specialty’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Sabal Specialty, formed in 2024, is a specialty insurer focused on the U.S. excess and surplus lines market. The company is expected to underwrite business in specialty property, professional liability, and other specialty lines, emulating the lines of business, risk strategy, and underwriting appetite of its parent, Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty). Sabal Specialty was created to provide additional market access to distribution partners by providing a distinct underwriting platform with unique branding. Sabal will act purely as an underwriting entity, ceding all premiums and losses via a 100% quota share reinsurance agreement to Palms Specialty, generating underwriting income from ceding commissions as opposed to earned premiums. Sabal is expected to benefit from Palms Specialty’s operational infrastructure, experienced management team, and ERM framework, while serving to further diversify the group’s underwriting footprint.

Luke Davies
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2467
luke.davies@ambest.com

Fred Eslami
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1759
fred.eslami@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

