SSP Innovations and 3-GIS Set Stage for Strategic Realignment

SSP Innovations, LLC (SSP), today announced a strategic realignment with 3-GIS to strengthen operational focus, with SSP concentrating on utility services and 3-GIS expanding its software leadership across utility and telecommunications industries. This initiative is intended to enhance organizational focus, accelerate innovation, and position both companies to deliver even greater value to clients across the utility and telecommunications sectors.

“We’re taking deliberate steps to sharpen our focus and elevate the impact we bring to the industries we serve,” said Patrick Vardeman, CEO of SSP Innovations. “This transition reflects a purposeful shift to better align each company’s operations with its core strength.”

As part of this realignment:

SSP Innovations will concentrate exclusively on delivering consulting, integration, implementation, and data management services to the utility market, strengthening its role as a trusted advisor.

3-GIS will expand its product offerings into the utility market, building on its proven track record of delivering innovative, GIS-based solutions at scale, and will take ownership of SSP's existing utility software products.

This move enables both organizations to operate with greater clarity and agility while maintaining their shared commitment to customer success in rapidly evolving infrastructure markets.

With leadership already established, both organizations are well-positioned to execute on their renewed focus. Darrell Rhodes has been appointed General Manager of SSP Innovations’ services business, Dustin Sutton will serve as General Manager of the 3-GIS software business, and Michael Measels will continue as Chief Product Officer, leading product strategy and development for all software products.

About SSP

SSP Innovations is a leading Esri Platinum Partner serving the utility industry. Utility companies across North America trust SSP for GIS and data services, Utility Network implementations, and strategic consulting. SSP has supported the adoption of the Utility Network platform through its work in data preparation, consulting, and implementation. Following a strategic realignment, SSP is now focused exclusively on delivering services that help utilities modernize their operations and realize the full value of their geospatial investments.

About 3-GIS

3-GIS provides web-based solutions for telecom network design, management, and deployment. Its advanced geospatial platform enables companies to visualize and optimize their network assets, helping telecom organizations scale faster and manage their resources more effectively. 3-GIS empowers businesses to build smarter networks, reduce costs, and improve service quality, and is expanding its offerings to support utility organizations with similar goals.