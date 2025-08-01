Fluor Joint Venture Awarded Front End Engineering and Design for Proposed Second Phase of LNG Canada Facility in British Columbia

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its Joint Venture (JV) with JGC Corporation has been awarded the contract to update the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for a proposed Phase 2 expansion of the LNG Canada facility located on the traditional territory of Haisla Nation in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. Fluor recognized the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2025.

This award follows the commissioning of Phase 1 with the recent shipment of the project’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export cargo. Since 2018, the JGC Fluor JV has been instrumental in delivering Phase 1 of the project by providing critical engineering, procurement, fabrication management, construction and commissioning services to build the facility and support safe startup.

Located on Canada’s west coast, the LNG Canada facility benefits from access to abundant, low-cost natural gas and an ice-free harbor. The plant is the first-of-its-kind in Canada with an annual production capacity of up to 14 million tonnes of LNG. It positions Canada as a major supplier of low-carbon natural gas to global markets and will operate under a 40-year license helping to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by replacing coal with natural gas. A Phase 2 expansion would increase the facility’s processing, storage and shipping capabilities. LNG Canada and its five joint venture participants continue to explore pathways to a Phase 2 expansion but have not yet reached a final investment decision.

“We’ve been a proud partner of LNG Canada through Phase 1 and we look forward to contributing to the next chapter in the construction of this world-class facility,” said Mike Alexander, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “We commend the LNG Canada team for its foresight and commitment to the energy transition by providing natural gas, a lower-carbon energy alternative, to global markets.”

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation, and KOGAS.

Fluor’s strong presence in Canada spans more than 75 years, safely delivering engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction services to some of the country’s largest oil, gas, petrochemical, mining, power and infrastructure projects.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 27,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $16.3 billion in 2024 and is ranked 257 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

