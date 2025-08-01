Cemvita Signs Agreement With Government of Rio Grande do Sul to Deploy Industrial Plant in Southern Brazil

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cemvita, the U.S.-based industrial biotechnology company, signed today an engagement agreement with Invest RS, formalizing its plan to build a facility in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, for the production of FermOil™. This sustainable oil will be used as feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production. The plant will also produce FermNPK™, an innovative biofertilizer that supports regenerative agriculture.

Earlier this year, Cemvita announced a partnership with Be8, a biofuel pioneer, also located in Rio Grande do Sul to strengthen the SAF value chain, reinforcing Be8's long term goal to become sustainable biofuel solutions provider.

The signing ceremony was attended by acting governor Gabriel Souza, Invest RS CEO Rafael Prikladnicki, Cemvita CEO Moji Karimi, and Cemvita’s Strategy & Business Development Director, Fernando Borba at Palácio Piratini. The document formalizes the company's intention to install a sustainable oil production facility in Rio Grande do Sul, consolidating the state as a global hub for innovation in the circular bioeconomy.

“Rio Grande do Sul takes another important step toward becoming a global reference in innovation and bioeconomy. This partnership with Cemvita reinforces our commitment to sustainability, the attraction of high-impact investments, and the creation of opportunities for the people of Rio Grande do Sul in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and industry,” stated acting governor Gabriel Souza.

The facility will be used to produce low-carbon oil derived from crude glycerol, which will serve as feedstock for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The site will also produce a biofertilizer that supports regenerative agricultural practices. Earlier this year, Cemvita announced a partnership with Be8, a biofuel pioneer also based in Rio Grande do Sul, to strengthen the SAF value chain—reinforcing Be8’s long-term goal of becoming a provider of sustainable biofuel solutions.

“The signing of this engagement agreement with Cemvita marks a strategic milestone for Rio Grande do Sul and reinforces our leadership in innovation and technology. Invest RS’s role is precisely to enable projects like this, connecting companies with our state and offering technical support and tailored solutions,” said Rafael Prikladnicki, President of Invest RS.

Invest RS provides specialized technical support, institutional coordination, value chain mapping, identification of industrial areas, and assistance in securing economic and tax incentives. The state was chosen strategically due to its robust infrastructure, availability of crude glycerol, and strong track record in low-carbon public policies.

“This is a project that combines development and sustainability, fully aligned with the guidelines of our Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Development Plan, and one that strengthens the state's business-friendly environment by making it the choice of this American company,” said Deputy Secretary of Economic Development, Leandro Evaldt.

The plant will be the first in the world to operate at industrial scale using this bioconversion technology. The project represents a major technological leap that positions the state at the forefront of the energy transition, with direct impact on sectors such as aviation, agriculture, and renewable energy.

“Brazil, and especially Rio Grande do Sul, aligns perfectly with Cemvita’s strategic vision,” said Moji Karimi, CEO of Cemvita. “It offers the infrastructure, regulatory environment, and feedstocks needed to scale up our waste-to-value platform. We’re excited to find public and private partners equally committed to driving a low-carbon transition.”

This will be the first industrial-scale plant in the world using this technology, placing Rio Grande do Sul at the forefront of global innovation in circular bioeconomy. The facility represents a technological leap that integrates sustainable aviation fuel production with bio-based agricultural inputs, advancing global decarbonization efforts.

About Cemvita

Cemvita harnesses the power of synthetic biology to transform carbon emissions into high-value bio-based chemicals. By reimagining waste as a resource, Cemvita produces sustainable oils and other essential inputs for industries such as aviation, personal care, agriculture, and more. With a mission to accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy, Cemvita partners with major global corporations to deliver cutting-edge technological solutions that address climate challenges and help build a more sustainable future.

Website: www.cemvita.com

About Invest RS

Invest RS is the investment promotion agency of Rio Grande do Sul. It supports national and international investors throughout their journey—offering tailored services, assistance in site selection, access to incentive programs, and coordination with public agencies. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Invest RS aims to position the state as a competitive and strategic destination for new investments. The agency aligns with the guidelines of the Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Development Plan launched by the state government and operates in partnership with the State Department of Economic Development.