Epicor Expands Cognitive ERP Capabilities to Optimize Supply Chain and Tax Management

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced strategic partnerships with SourceDay, a leading supply chain collaboration platform, and Sovos, the always-on tax compliance company, to complement its Epicor Kinetic ERP platform for manufacturers. These integrations are part of Epicor’s Cognitive ERP vision and roadmap, an AI-driven approach that transforms ERP from a system of record to a system of action.

According to the soon-to-be released 2025 Epicor Agility Index global research report, many companies across the supply chain industries are investing in platforms that connect and analyze operational data as it happens. These systems – adopted by just over half (50.6 percent) of all respondents – are becoming the most widely used data intelligence tools among digitally mature organizations. With the SourceDay and Sovos integrations, Epicor is addressing these needs and helping customers not just manage transactions, but deliver contextual intelligence that empowers people to make better decisions, faster.

“Epicor is investing in a connected AI-driven ecosystem that transforms how companies run – proactively, intelligently, and at scale. It’s what we call Cognitive ERP,” said Kerrie Jordan, Group Vice President of Product Management and ISV Partner Program at Epicor. “Our partnerships with SourceDay and Sovos will help Epicor customers eliminate the friction that slows down procurement, fulfillment, and compliance processes, while laying the foundation for a more connected business.”

Strengthening Supply Chain Visibility

Managing purchase orders (POs) is often a manual, error-prone process. SourceDay’s integration with Epicor Kinetic digitizes and automates the entire PO lifecycle – enabling real-time updates, direct supplier collaboration, and providing clean data for executive decision-making.

SourceDay’s AI-driven platform proactively mitigates critical supply chain risks – like inaccurate lead times – by combining proprietary supplier and PO data with intelligent automation. This enables faster, data-driven decisions and stronger operational resilience across a network of more than 100,000 suppliers.

SourceDay has successfully supported many manufacturers using Epicor Kinetic over the past six years. With SourceDay, customers are realizing an estimated 80 percent procurement efficiency gain, up to 96 percent on-time delivery performance, a 22 percent reduction in buffer stock, and more than 90 percent supplier engagement.

“As manufacturers adapt to constantly fluctuating lead times, production disruptions, and rising costs, SourceDay works to remove the guesswork from supplier collaboration and purchase order management,” said Colby Young, Vice President of Alliances at SourceDay. “By partnering with Epicor, we’re giving users the clarity and confidence they need to keep production on track and their customers happy.”

Transforming Tax Compliance

Just as supply chain operations become more connected, compliance burdens continue to expand and grow more complex. Sovos brings a unified, automated approach to tax compliance management, ranging from VAT to sales tax to e-invoicing mandates across global tax jurisdictions.

Sovos’ always-on tax compliance solution is purpose-built in the cloud and powered by AI to automate tax calculations in real-time, improving accuracy, efficiency, and efficient scalability as regulations evolve. For Epicor Kinetic customers the Sovos integration provides greater choice and flexibility, and means no more spreadsheets and reconciliations, fewer missed deadlines or filing errors, less time spent managing audits, and greatly reduced risk of financial penalties.

“Tax compliance should be a catalyst for growth, not a burden, and our platform makes that a reality,” said Chris Clinton, Chief Partner Officer at Sovos. “Sovos ensures global tax compliance so that customers can focus on business growth. By bringing together Epicor's operational expertise and our tax compliance innovation, we’re giving our customers a clear competitive edge in today’s fast-paced market.”

SourceDay and Sovos are available to Epicor Kinetic customers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit our website.

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For more than 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.