Metabilia and DUST Identity Team Up to Launch Enhanced Authentication Platform for Upcoming NFL Season

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabilia, a technology-enabled memorabilia company, is launching the Metabilia Verification Process ("MVP") protected by Dust Identity across its multiple NFL team relationships and in collegiate sports. "Authentication is the lifeblood of our relationship with our users and underpins the long- term value of the memorabilia assets we sell on behalf of the best brands in sports," remarked Nicole Johnson, Managing Partner of Metabilia.

Earlier in 2025, Metabilia executed a long-term partnership with DUST Identity, a leading authentication and anchored digital thread solution for real-world objects that connects data to physical things using real diamond dust. Since execution, Metabilia has leveraged the underlying technology of DUST Identity in sports memorabilia and plans to launch the process across its NFL team and collegiate relationships for their game-used and autographed gear in the upcoming season.

“At DUST, we deliver Trust in Things. We see an increase in demand for more robust verification of physical items and proof of provenance and pedigree. We partnered with Metabilia to unlock the true value of authenticity for the fans and collectors and to protect the rights of the players, teams and the leagues,” said Ophir Gaathon, CEO and Co-Founder of DUST Identity.

Joseph A. De Perio, Managing Partner of Metabilia, stated, "We have also received inbounds from industry participants and have begun testing 'Authentication as a Service' with a select group of existing consignment partners." Metabilia is also in advanced testing of its Al-driven scoring model for athlete signatures to provide further analytics and consumer-facing scoring for each athlete signature it procures.

About Metabilia

I Got It Holdings Corporation (dba Metabilia) is a technology-enabled memorabilia company which partners under long-term, exclusive partnerships in the NFL and collegiate sports, and with numerous athletes. Go-to-market is unique as the company pushes its technology on a partner's mobile and web properties leveraging the strongest brands in sports. Metabilia is the industry leader in authentication technology employing engineered diamond dust signatures to its assets to create object markers that are discrete, durable, and clone-proof. Metabilia leverages blockchain technology to improve the transparency of authenticity, provenance and ownership of each asset promoting the asset’s long-term value appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.metabilia.io, download one of the company's existing partner apps, and follow Metabilia on social media: @metabilia_io on IG and X and @metabilia.io on FB.

About DUST Identity

DUST Identity is a leading authentication and anchored digital thread solution for real-world objects that connects data to physical things. DUST Identity's award-winning anchored digital thread solution delivers the ability to track and trace an object's pedigree and provenance throughout its lifecycle - providing access to the right information at the right place and time. DUST Identity serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defense, luxury goods, semiconductors, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. The MIT spinoff emerged from stealth in 2018 with support from Kleiner Perkins, Lockheed Martin, Airbus Ventures, Amex Ventures, and several other world-renowned companies and investors. The company is headquartered near Boston, MA, and has an R&D facility in Princeton, New Jersey.