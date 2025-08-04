Marriott Vacations Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (“MVW,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Consolidated contract sales were $445 million in the quarter.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $69 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.77.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders was $77 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.96.

Adjusted EBITDA was $203 million.

The Company reiterates its full-year outlook.

“We delivered strong results in the quarter driving higher year-over-year first time buyer sales and reiterating our full year guidance, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the hard work of our associates,” said John Geller, president and chief executive officer. “Exiting the first half of the year, our business is well positioned. Leisure consumers continue to prioritize travel and timeshare remains a great value for many of them, and we remain on track to deliver $150 million to $200 million in annualized Adjusted EBITDA benefits from our modernization program by the end of next year.”

In the tables below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

Vacation Ownership Three Months Ended Change (In millions, except volume per guest (“VPG”) and tours) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues excluding cost reimbursements $ 775 $ 694 12% Total consolidated contract sales $ 445 $ 449 (1%) VPG $ 3,631 $ 3,741 (3%) Tours 114,402 111,752 2% Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders $ 196 $ 144 36% Segment margin 25.3% 20.8% 450 bps Segment Adjusted EBITDA* $ 231 $ 181 28% Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin* 29.8% 26.0% 380 bps Expand

Consolidated contract sales declined less than 1% year-over-year with higher tours offset by lower VPG, with about a third of the VPG decline due to a higher mix of first time buyer sales. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 28% compared to the prior year driven primarily by last year’s sales reserve adjustment, which reduced development profit by $57 million.

Exchange & Third-Party Management (In millions, except total active Interval International members and average revenue per member) Three Months Ended Change June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues excluding cost reimbursements $ 51 $ 55 (10%) Total active Interval International members (000's)(1) 1,507 1,530 (2%) Average revenue per Interval International member $ 37.40 $ 38.30 (2%) Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders $ 16 $ 15 —% Segment margin 31.2% 28.1% 310 bps Segment Adjusted EBITDA* $ 23 $ 25 (7%) Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin* 45.9% 44.5% 140 bps (1) Includes members at the end of each period. Expand

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements and Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased year-over-year primarily due to lower revenue at Interval International.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased 12% in the second quarter compared to the prior year due to lower prior year variable compensation related to the sales reserve adjustment.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $799 million in liquidity, including $205 million of cash and cash equivalents and $539 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility. The Company also had $1 billion of total inventory at the end of the quarter, including $323 million classified as a component of Property and equipment.

The Company had $3 billion of corporate debt and $2 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized vacation ownership notes receivable at the end of the second quarter.

Full Year 2025 Outlook The Company provides full year 2025 guidance as reflected in the chart below. (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 Guidance Previous 2025 Guidance Contract sales $1,740 to $1,830 $1,740 to $1,830 Adjusted EBITDA* $750 to $780 $750 to $780 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders* $250 to $280 $250 to $280 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted* $6.40 to $7.10 $6.40 to $7.10 Adjusted free cash flow* $270 to $330 $270 to $330 Expand

The guidance provided above excludes impacts from asset sales, foreign currency changes, restructuring costs, litigation charges, strategic modernization initiative costs, transaction and integration costs, and impairments, each of which the Company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy to factor them into the guidance provided above and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. As a result, the full year 2025 outlook is presented only on a non-GAAP basis and is not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures. Where one or more of the currently unavailable items is applicable, some items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to GAAP reported results.

The Company’s 2025 guidance is based on the following supplemental estimates: ($ in millions) 2025 Guidance Previous 2025 Guidance Interest expense, net $175 to $172 $173 to $168 Depreciation and amortization $150 to $148 $150 to $148 Tax rate used to calculate adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders 34% to 33% 36% to 34% Expand

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 2, 2025 TABLE OF CONTENTS Summary Financial Information and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment A-1 Interim Consolidated Statements of Income A-2 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-3 Adjusted EBITDA A-4 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Vacation Ownership A-5 Exchange & Third-Party Management Consolidated Contract Sales to Development Profit A-6 Supplemental Information A-7 to A-10 Interim Balance Sheet Items and Summary Cash Flow A-11 2025 Outlook - Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-12 Quarterly Operating Metrics A-13 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-14 Expand

A-1 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change % Six Months Ended Change % June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** GAAP Measures Revenues $1,246 $1,140 9% $2,446 $2,335 5% Revenues excluding cost reimbursements $839 $762 10% $1,666 $1,566 6% Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $94 $48 98% $196 $129 52% Net income attributable to common stockholders $69 $37 89% $125 $84 50% Diluted shares 41.7 42.2 (1%) 41.9 42.2 (1%) Earnings per share - diluted $1.77 $0.98 81% $3.23 $2.20 47% Non-GAAP Measures* Adjusted EBITDA $203 $158 29% $395 $345 15% Adjusted pretax income $110 $70 57% $216 $172 25% Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $77 $42 84% $142 $113 25% Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $1.96 $1.10 78% $3.62 $2.91 24% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. ** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. Expand

A-2 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 REVENUES Sale of vacation ownership products $ 370 $ 309 $ 725 $ 661 Management and exchange 219 215 434 426 Rental 160 153 329 311 Financing 90 85 178 168 Cost reimbursements 407 378 780 769 TOTAL REVENUES 1,246 1,140 2,446 2,335 EXPENSES Cost of vacation ownership products 41 38 83 91 Marketing and sales 237 226 471 449 Management and exchange 121 119 238 235 Rental 125 111 248 218 Financing 37 35 73 69 General and administrative 61 54 122 117 Depreciation and amortization 38 35 76 73 Litigation charges 5 10 12 13 Restructuring 34 1 46 3 Royalty fee 28 29 56 57 Impairment — 2 — 2 Cost reimbursements 407 378 780 769 TOTAL EXPENSES 1,134 1,038 2,205 2,096 Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 24 (7 ) 37 (7 ) Interest expense, net (42 ) (43 ) (82 ) (83 ) Transaction and integration costs — (3 ) — (18 ) Other — (1 ) — (2 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 94 48 196 129 Provision for income taxes (25 ) (10 ) (70 ) (45 ) NET INCOME 69 38 126 84 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1 ) (1 ) — NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 69 $ 37 $ 125 $ 84 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS Basic shares 34.9 35.4 35.0 35.5 Basic $ 1.98 $ 1.04 $ 3.59 $ 2.36 Diluted shares 41.7 42.2 41.9 42.2 Diluted $ 1.77 $ 0.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.20 Expand

A-3 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 69 $ 37 $ 125 $ 84 Provision for income taxes 25 10 70 45 Income before income taxes attributable to common stockholders 94 47 195 129 Certain items: Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other — (1 ) — (1 ) Foreign currency translation (18 ) 4 (21 ) 6 Insurance proceeds (1 ) — (8 ) — Change in indemnification asset (3 ) 4 (3 ) 2 Change in estimates relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — — (2 ) — Other (2 ) — (3 ) — (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net (24 ) 7 (37 ) 7 Transaction and integration costs — 3 — 18 Purchase accounting adjustments — — — 1 Litigation charges 5 10 12 13 Restructuring charges 34 1 46 3 Impairment charges — 2 — 2 Other 1 — — (1 ) Adjusted pretax income* 110 70 216 172 Provision for income taxes (33 ) (28 ) (74 ) (59 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders* $ 77 $ 42 $ 142 $ 113 Diluted shares 41.7 42.2 41.9 42.2 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted* $ 1.96 $ 1.10 $ 3.62 $ 2.91 * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. Expand

A-4 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 69 $ 37 $ 125 $ 84 Interest expense, net 42 43 82 83 Provision for income taxes 25 10 70 45 Depreciation and amortization 38 35 76 73 Share-based compensation 12 9 19 16 Amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs 1 1 2 1 Certain items: Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other — (1 ) — (1 ) Foreign currency translation (18 ) 4 (21 ) 6 Insurance proceeds (1 ) — (8 ) — Change in indemnification asset (3 ) 4 (3 ) 2 Change in estimates relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — — (2 ) — Other (2 ) — (3 ) — (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net (24 ) 7 (37 ) 7 Transaction and integration costs — 3 — 18 Purchase accounting adjustments — — — 1 Litigation charges 5 10 12 13 Restructuring charges 34 1 46 3 Impairment charges — 2 — 2 Other 1 — — (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 203 $ 158 $ 395 $ 345 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 24.3% 20.7% 23.7% 22.0% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. ** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. Expand

A-5 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited) VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders $ 196 $ 144 $ 394 $ 326 Depreciation and amortization 28 25 54 50 Share-based compensation 3 2 4 4 Amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs 1 1 2 1 Certain items: Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other — (1 ) — (1 ) Insurance proceeds — — (7 ) — Change in estimates relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — — (2 ) — Other (1 ) — (1 ) — Gains and other income, net (1 ) (1 ) (10 ) (1 ) Purchase accounting adjustments — — — 1 Litigation charges 3 10 7 13 Restructuring charges 1 — 1 — Segment Adjusted EBITDA* $ 231 $ 181 $ 452 $ 394 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 29.8% 26.0% 29.5% 27.7% Expand

EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders $ 16 $ 15 $ 34 $ 40 Depreciation and amortization 7 7 14 14 Share-based compensation — 1 1 1 Certain items: Restructuring charges — — 2 — Impairment charges — 2 — 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA* $ 23 $ 25 $ 51 $ 57 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 45.9% 44.5% 47.5% 48.1% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. ** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. Expand

A-6 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Consolidated contract sales $ 445 $ 449 $ 865 $ 877 Less resales contract sales (7 ) (9 ) (16 ) (21 ) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 438 440 849 856 Plus: Settlement revenue 11 10 20 18 Resales revenue 5 6 9 11 Revenue recognition adjustments: Reportability 2 1 7 (8 ) Sales reserve(1) (58 ) (122 ) (108 ) (168 ) Other(2) (28 ) (26 ) (52 ) (48 ) Sale of vacation ownership products 370 309 725 661 Less: Cost of vacation ownership products(3) (41 ) (38 ) (83 ) (91 ) Marketing and sales (237 ) (226 ) (471 ) (449 ) Development Profit $ 92 $ 45 171 121 Development Profit Margin 24.7% 14.7% 23.5% 18.3% (1) Reflects the increase in the Company’s sales reserve of $70 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. (2) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. (3) Reflects $13 million of lower product cost associated with the additional sales reserve recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Expand

A-7 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In millions and Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** Change DEVELOPMENT PROFIT Sale of vacation ownership products revenue $ 370 $ 309 20% Cost of vacation ownership products expense (41 ) (38 ) (10%) Marketing and sales expense (237 ) (226 ) (5%) Development Profit 92 45 101% Development Profit Margin 24.7% 14.7% 1,000 bps MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE PROFIT Vacation Ownership Segment 165 157 5% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 41 45 (11%) Corporate and Other(1) 13 13 9% Management and Exchange Revenue 219 215 2% Vacation Ownership Segment (76 ) (73 ) (4%) Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment (29 ) (31 ) 9% Corporate and Other(1) (16 ) (15 ) (6%) Management and Exchange Expense (121 ) (119 ) (1%) Management and Exchange Profit 98 96 3% Management and Exchange Profit Margin 44.9% 44.5% 40 bps RENTAL PROFIT Vacation Ownership Segment 150 143 6% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 10 10 (7%) Corporate and Other(1) — — NM Rental Revenue 160 153 5% Vacation Ownership Segment (129 ) (113 ) (13%) Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment — — NM Corporate and Other(1) 4 2 38% Rental Expense (125 ) (111 ) (13%) Rental Profit 35 42 (16%) Rental Profit Margin 22.3% 27.7% (540 bps) FINANCING PROFIT Financing Revenue 90 85 5% Financing Expense (37 ) (35 ) (3%) Financing Profit 53 50 7% Financing Profit Margin 58.8% 58.0% 80 bps OTHER General and administrative (61 ) (54 ) (12%) Royalty fee (28 ) (29 ) 1% Other(2) 14 8 87% ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 203 $ 158 29% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.3% 20.7% 360 bps * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. ** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Includes share-based compensation, amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs, net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, and other. NM = Not meaningful Expand

A-8 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (In millions and Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024** Change DEVELOPMENT PROFIT Sale of vacation ownership products revenue $ 725 $ 661 10% Cost of vacation ownership products expense (83 ) (91 ) 8% Marketing and sales expense (471 ) (449 ) (5%) Development Profit 171 121 41% Development Profit Margin 23.5% 18.3% 520 bps MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE PROFIT Vacation Ownership Segment 320 305 5% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 87 97 (10%) Corporate and Other(1) 27 24 16% Management and Exchange Revenue 434 426 2% Vacation Ownership Segment (148 ) (144 ) (3%) Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment (58 ) (62 ) 7% Corporate and Other(1) (32 ) (29 ) (9%) Management and Exchange Expense (238 ) (235 ) (1%) Management and Exchange Profit 196 191 3% Management and Exchange Profit Margin 45.3% 44.7% 60 bps RENTAL PROFIT Vacation Ownership Segment 309 290 7% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 20 21 (7%) Corporate and Other(1) — — NM Rental Revenue 329 311 6% Vacation Ownership Segment (255 ) (223 ) (14%) Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment — — NM Corporate and Other(1) 7 5 24% Rental Expense (248 ) (218 ) (14%) Rental Profit 81 93 (13%) Rental Profit Margin 24.7% 30.0% (530 bps) FINANCING PROFIT Financing Revenue 178 168 6% Financing Expense (73 ) (69 ) (5%) Financing Profit 105 99 6% Financing Profit Margin 59.0% 58.7% 30 bps OTHER General and administrative (122 ) (117 ) (4%) Royalty fee (56 ) (57 ) 1% Other(2) 20 15 37% ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 395 $ 345 15% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.7% 22.0% 170 bps * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. ** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Includes share-based compensation, amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs, net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, and other. Expand

A-9 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE (In millions and Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change ANCILLARY REVENUE Vacation Ownership Segment $ 75 $ 72 5% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 1 1 (5%) Corporate and Other(1) — — NM Ancillary Revenue 76 73 5% MANAGEMENT FEE REVENUE Vacation Ownership Segment 55 51 7% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 1 2 (58%) Corporate and Other(1) — (1 ) 19% Management Fee Revenue 56 52 4% EXCHANGE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUE Vacation Ownership Segment 35 34 3% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 39 42 (8%) Corporate and Other(1) 13 14 7% Exchange and Other Services Revenue 87 90 (2%) TOTAL MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE $ 219 $ 215 2% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. Expand

A-10 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE (In millions and Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change ANCILLARY REVENUE Vacation Ownership Segment $ 140 $ 137 3% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 2 2 (21%) Corporate and Other(1) — — NM Ancillary Revenue 142 139 2% MANAGEMENT FEE REVENUE Vacation Ownership Segment 110 103 7% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 4 7 (41%) Corporate and Other(1) (1 ) (2 ) 21% Management Fee Revenue 113 108 4% EXCHANGE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUE Vacation Ownership Segment 70 65 6% Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment 81 88 (8%) Corporate and Other(1) 28 26 14% Exchange and Other Services Revenue 179 179 —% TOTAL MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE $ 434 $ 426 2% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. Expand

A-11 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited) INTERIM BALANCE SHEET ITEMS June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 205 $ 197 Vacation ownership notes receivable, net $ 2,485 $ 2,440 Inventory $ 744 $ 735 Property and equipment, net(1) $ 1,284 $ 1,170 Goodwill $ 3,117 $ 3,117 Intangibles, net $ 762 $ 790 Debt, net $ 3,197 $ 3,089 Stockholders’ equity $ 2,484 $ 2,442 (1) Includes $323 million and $271 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, of completed vacation ownership units which are classified as a component of Property and equipment, net until the time at which they are available and legally registered for sale as vacation ownership products. Expand

SUMMARY CASH FLOW Six Months Ended CASH FLOW June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) provided by: Operating activities $ (40 ) $ 33 Investing activities (43 ) (88 ) Financing activities 19 (59 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4 (3 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (60 ) $ (117 ) Expand

A-12 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 2025 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK (In millions) Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance Previous Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance Low High Low High Adjusted EBITDA* $ 750 $ 780 $ 750 $ 780 Cash interest (150 ) (145 ) (150 ) (145 ) Cash taxes (150 ) (155 ) (150 ) (155 ) Corporate capital expenditures (65 ) (65 ) (60 ) (60 ) Inventory (75 ) (60 ) (85 ) (70 ) Financing activity and other (40 ) (25 ) (35 ) (20 ) Adjusted free cash flow* $ 270 $ 330 $ 270 $ 330 The guidance provided above excludes impacts from asset sales, foreign currency changes, restructuring costs, litigation charges, strategic modernization initiative costs, transaction and integration costs, and impairments, each of which the Company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy to factor them into the guidance provided above and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. As a result, the full year 2025 adjusted free cash flow is presented only on a non-GAAP basis and is not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures. Where one or more of the currently unavailable items is applicable, some items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to GAAP reported results. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. Expand

A-13 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions) Year Quarter Ended Full Year March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Vacation Ownership Consolidated contract sales 2025 $ 420 $ 445 2024 $ 428 $ 449 $ 459 $ 477 $ 1,813 2023 $ 434 $ 453 $ 438 $ 447 $ 1,772 VPG 2025 $ 3,979 $ 3,631 2024 $ 4,129 $ 3,741 $ 3,888 $ 3,916 $ 3,911 2023 $ 4,358 $ 3,968 $ 4,055 $ 4,002 $ 4,088 Tours 2025 97,998 114,402 2024 96,579 111,752 110,557 113,828 432,716 2023 92,890 106,746 100,609 105,580 405,825 Exchange & Third-Party Management Total active Interval International members(1) 2025 1,537,561 1,507,051 2024 1,565,558 1,530,490 1,544,835 1,545,638 1,545,638 2023 1,567,630 1,565,965 1,571,334 1,563,849 1,563,849 Average revenue per Interval International member 2025 $ 39.94 $ 37.40 2024 $ 41.74 $ 38.30 $ 38.93 $ 35.36 $ 154.34 2023 $ 42.07 $ 39.30 $ 39.15 $ 36.16 $ 156.65 (1) Includes members at the end of each period. Expand