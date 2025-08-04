Marriott Vacations Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (“MVW,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Consolidated contract sales were $445 million in the quarter.
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $69 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.77.
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders was $77 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.96.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $203 million.
- The Company reiterates its full-year outlook.
“We delivered strong results in the quarter driving higher year-over-year first time buyer sales and reiterating our full year guidance, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the hard work of our associates,” said John Geller, president and chief executive officer. “Exiting the first half of the year, our business is well positioned. Leisure consumers continue to prioritize travel and timeshare remains a great value for many of them, and we remain on track to deliver $150 million to $200 million in annualized Adjusted EBITDA benefits from our modernization program by the end of next year.”
In the tables below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|
Vacation Ownership
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Change
|
|
(In millions, except volume per guest (“VPG”) and tours)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements
|
$
|
775
|
|
$
|
694
|
|
12%
|
|
Total consolidated contract sales
|
$
|
445
|
|
$
|
449
|
|
(1%)
|
|
VPG
|
$
|
3,631
|
|
$
|
3,741
|
|
(3%)
|
|
Tours
|
|
114,402
|
|
|
111,752
|
|
2%
|
|
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
196
|
|
$
|
144
|
|
36%
|
|
Segment margin
|
|
25.3%
|
|
|
20.8%
|
|
450 bps
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
231
|
|
$
|
181
|
|
28%
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
|
29.8%
|
|
|
26.0%
|
|
380 bps
|
Consolidated contract sales declined less than 1% year-over-year with higher tours offset by lower VPG, with about a third of the VPG decline due to a higher mix of first time buyer sales. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 28% compared to the prior year driven primarily by last year’s sales reserve adjustment, which reduced development profit by $57 million.
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management
|
(In millions, except total active Interval International members and average revenue per member)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Change
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements
|
$
|
51
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
(10%)
|
|
Total active Interval International members (000's)(1)
|
|
1,507
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
(2%)
|
|
Average revenue per Interval International member
|
$
|
37.40
|
|
$
|
38.30
|
|
(2%)
|
|
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
16
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
—%
|
|
Segment margin
|
|
31.2%
|
|
|
28.1%
|
|
310 bps
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
23
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
(7%)
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
|
45.9%
|
|
|
44.5%
|
|
140 bps
|
|
(1) Includes members at the end of each period.
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements and Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased year-over-year primarily due to lower revenue at Interval International.
Corporate and Other
General and administrative costs increased 12% in the second quarter compared to the prior year due to lower prior year variable compensation related to the sales reserve adjustment.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with $799 million in liquidity, including $205 million of cash and cash equivalents and $539 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility. The Company also had $1 billion of total inventory at the end of the quarter, including $323 million classified as a component of Property and equipment.
The Company had $3 billion of corporate debt and $2 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized vacation ownership notes receivable at the end of the second quarter.
|
Full Year 2025 Outlook
The Company provides full year 2025 guidance as reflected in the chart below.
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
2025 Guidance
|
|
Previous
2025 Guidance
|
Contract sales
|
$1,740
|
to
|
$1,830
|
|
$1,740
|
to
|
$1,830
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$750
|
to
|
$780
|
|
$750
|
to
|
$780
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders*
|
$250
|
to
|
$280
|
|
$250
|
to
|
$280
|
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted*
|
$6.40
|
to
|
$7.10
|
|
$6.40
|
to
|
$7.10
|
Adjusted free cash flow*
|
$270
|
to
|
$330
|
|
$270
|
to
|
$330
The guidance provided above excludes impacts from asset sales, foreign currency changes, restructuring costs, litigation charges, strategic modernization initiative costs, transaction and integration costs, and impairments, each of which the Company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy to factor them into the guidance provided above and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. As a result, the full year 2025 outlook is presented only on a non-GAAP basis and is not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures. Where one or more of the currently unavailable items is applicable, some items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to GAAP reported results.
|
The Company’s 2025 guidance is based on the following supplemental estimates:
|
($ in millions)
|
2025 Guidance
|
|
Previous
2025 Guidance
|
Interest expense, net
|
$175
|
to
|
$172
|
|
$173
|
to
|
$168
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$150
|
to
|
$148
|
|
$150
|
to
|
$148
|
Tax rate used to calculate adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
|
34%
|
to
|
33%
|
|
36%
|
to
|
34%
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on August 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.
Financial Schedules Follow
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
QUARTER 2, 2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Summary Financial Information and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
|
A-1
|
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
|
A-2
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|
A-3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
A-4
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Vacation Ownership
|
A-5
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management
|
Consolidated Contract Sales to Development Profit
|
A-6
|
Supplemental Information
|
A-7
|
to
|
A-10
|
Interim Balance Sheet Items and Summary Cash Flow
|
A-11
|
2025 Outlook - Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
A-12
|
Quarterly Operating Metrics
|
A-13
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
A-14
|
A-1
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Change %
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Change %
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
|
GAAP Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$1,246
|
|
$1,140
|
|
9%
|
|
$2,446
|
|
$2,335
|
|
5%
|
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements
|
$839
|
|
$762
|
|
10%
|
|
$1,666
|
|
$1,566
|
|
6%
|
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|
$94
|
|
$48
|
|
98%
|
|
$196
|
|
$129
|
|
52%
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$69
|
|
$37
|
|
89%
|
|
$125
|
|
$84
|
|
50%
|
Diluted shares
|
41.7
|
|
42.2
|
|
(1%)
|
|
41.9
|
|
42.2
|
|
(1%)
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$1.77
|
|
$0.98
|
|
81%
|
|
$3.23
|
|
$2.20
|
|
47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$203
|
|
$158
|
|
29%
|
|
$395
|
|
$345
|
|
15%
|
Adjusted pretax income
|
$110
|
|
$70
|
|
57%
|
|
$216
|
|
$172
|
|
25%
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$77
|
|
$42
|
|
84%
|
|
$142
|
|
$113
|
|
25%
|
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|
$1.96
|
|
$1.10
|
|
78%
|
|
$3.62
|
|
$2.91
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|
** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.
|
A-2
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of vacation ownership products
|
$
|
370
|
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
|
$
|
725
|
|
|
$
|
661
|
|
Management and exchange
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
426
|
|
Rental
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
Financing
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
Cost reimbursements
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
|
769
|
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
2,446
|
|
|
|
2,335
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of vacation ownership products
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
449
|
|
Management and exchange
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
Rental
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
|
|
218
|
|
Financing
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Litigation charges
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Royalty fee
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Impairment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Cost reimbursements
|
|
407
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
|
769
|
|
TOTAL EXPENSES
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
|
2,205
|
|
|
|
2,096
|
|
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
(82
|
)
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
$
|
69
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
$
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic shares
|
|
34.9
|
|
|
|
35.4
|
|
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
|
35.5
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.98
|
|
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
|
$
|
3.59
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
Diluted shares
|
|
41.7
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
|
|
41.9
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
$
|
3.23
|
|
|
$
|
2.20
|
|
A-3
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
69
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
$
|
84
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Income before income taxes attributable to common stockholders
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Certain items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Foreign currency translation
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
Insurance proceeds
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in indemnification asset
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
2
|
|
Change in estimates relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Purchase accounting adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Litigation charges
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Other
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Adjusted pretax income*
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(74
|
)
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders*
|
$
|
77
|
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
|
$
|
142
|
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted shares
|
|
41.7
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
|
|
41.9
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
|
$
|
3.62
|
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|
A-4
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
69
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
$
|
84
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Certain items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Foreign currency translation
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
Insurance proceeds
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in indemnification asset
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
2
|
|
Change in estimates relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Purchase accounting adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Litigation charges
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Other
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
203
|
|
|
$
|
158
|
|
|
$
|
395
|
|
|
$
|
345
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
|
24.3%
|
|
20.7%
|
|
23.7%
|
|
22.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|
** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.
|
A-5
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
196
|
|
|
$
|
144
|
|
|
$
|
394
|
|
|
$
|
326
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Certain items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Insurance proceeds
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in estimates relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gains and other income, net
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Purchase accounting adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Litigation charges
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
231
|
|
|
$
|
181
|
|
|
$
|
452
|
|
|
$
|
394
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
|
29.8%
|
|
26.0%
|
|
29.5%
|
|
27.7%
|
EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Certain items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
|
$
|
51
|
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
|
45.9%
|
|
44.5%
|
|
47.5%
|
|
48.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|
** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.
|
A-6
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Consolidated contract sales
|
$
|
445
|
|
|
$
|
449
|
|
|
$
|
865
|
|
|
$
|
877
|
|
Less resales contract sales
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
856
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settlement revenue
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Resales revenue
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Revenue recognition adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportability
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Sales reserve(1)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
Other(2)
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
Sale of vacation ownership products
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
725
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of vacation ownership products(3)
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
Marketing and sales
|
|
(237
|
)
|
|
|
(226
|
)
|
|
|
(471
|
)
|
|
|
(449
|
)
|
Development Profit
|
$
|
92
|
|
|
$
|
45
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Development Profit Margin
|
24.7%
|
|
14.7%
|
|
23.5%
|
|
18.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Reflects the increase in the Company’s sales reserve of $70 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024.
|
(2) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
|
(3) Reflects $13 million of lower product cost associated with the additional sales reserve recorded in the second quarter of 2024.
|
A-7
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions and Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
|
Change
|
DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of vacation ownership products revenue
|
$
|
370
|
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
|
20%
|
Cost of vacation ownership products expense
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
(10%)
|
Marketing and sales expense
|
|
(237
|
)
|
|
|
(226
|
)
|
|
(5%)
|
Development Profit
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
101%
|
Development Profit Margin
|
24.7%
|
|
14.7%
|
|
1,000 bps
|
MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
5%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
(11%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
9%
|
Management and Exchange Revenue
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
2%
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
(4%)
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
9%
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(6%)
|
Management and Exchange Expense
|
|
(121
|
)
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
(1%)
|
Management and Exchange Profit
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
3%
|
Management and Exchange Profit Margin
|
44.9%
|
|
44.5%
|
|
40 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
RENTAL PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
6%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
(7%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
Rental Revenue
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
5%
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
(13%)
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
38%
|
Rental Expense
|
|
(125
|
)
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
(13%)
|
Rental Profit
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
(16%)
|
Rental Profit Margin
|
22.3%
|
|
27.7%
|
|
(540 bps)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Revenue
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
5%
|
Financing Expense
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(3%)
|
Financing Profit
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
7%
|
Financing Profit Margin
|
58.8%
|
|
58.0%
|
|
80 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
(12%)
|
Royalty fee
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
1%
|
Other(2)
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
87%
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
|
$
|
203
|
|
|
$
|
158
|
|
|
29%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
24.3%
|
|
20.7%
|
|
360 bps
|
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|
** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.
|
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
|(2) Includes share-based compensation, amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs, net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, and other.
|
NM = Not meaningful
|A-8
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(In millions and Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024**
|
|
Change
|
DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of vacation ownership products revenue
|
$
|
725
|
|
|
$
|
661
|
|
|
10%
|
Cost of vacation ownership products expense
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
8%
|
Marketing and sales expense
|
|
(471
|
)
|
|
|
(449
|
)
|
|
(5%)
|
Development Profit
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
41%
|
Development Profit Margin
|
23.5%
|
|
18.3%
|
|
520 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
5%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
(10%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
16%
|
Management and Exchange Revenue
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
2%
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
|
(3%)
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
(58
|
)
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
7%
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
(9%)
|
Management and Exchange Expense
|
|
(238
|
)
|
|
|
(235
|
)
|
|
(1%)
|
Management and Exchange Profit
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
3%
|
Management and Exchange Profit Margin
|
45.3%
|
|
44.7%
|
|
60 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
RENTAL PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
7%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
(7%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
Rental Revenue
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
6%
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
(255
|
)
|
|
|
(223
|
)
|
|
(14%)
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
24%
|
Rental Expense
|
|
(248
|
)
|
|
|
(218
|
)
|
|
(14%)
|
Rental Profit
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
(13%)
|
Rental Profit Margin
|
24.7%
|
|
30.0%
|
|
(530 bps)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Revenue
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
6%
|
Financing Expense
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
(5%)
|
Financing Profit
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
6%
|
Financing Profit Margin
|
59.0%
|
|
58.7%
|
|
30 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
(117
|
)
|
|
(4%)
|
Royalty fee
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
1%
|
Other(2)
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
37%
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
|
$
|
395
|
|
|
$
|
345
|
|
|
15%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
23.7%
|
|
22.0%
|
|
170 bps
|
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|
** Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with our current year presentation. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.
|
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
|
(2) Includes share-based compensation, amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs, net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, and other.
|A-9
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE
(In millions and Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
Change
|
ANCILLARY REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
$
|
75
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
5%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(5%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
Ancillary Revenue
|
|
76
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANAGEMENT FEE REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
55
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
7%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(58%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
19%
|
Management Fee Revenue
|
|
56
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXCHANGE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
35
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
3%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
39
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
(8%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
13
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
7%
|
Exchange and Other Services Revenue
|
|
87
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE
|
$
|
219
|
|
$
|
215
|
|
|
2%
|
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
|A-10
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE
(In millions and Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
Change
|
ANCILLARY REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
$
|
137
|
|
|
3%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(21%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
Ancillary Revenue
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANAGEMENT FEE REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
7%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
(41%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
21%
|
Management Fee Revenue
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXCHANGE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vacation Ownership Segment
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
6%
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
(8%)
|
Corporate and Other(1)
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
14%
|
Exchange and Other Services Revenue
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
—%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL MANAGEMENT AND EXCHANGE REVENUE
|
$
|
434
|
|
|
$
|
426
|
|
|
2%
|
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 810, “Consolidation,” and represents the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
|A-11
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
INTERIM BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
205
|
|
$
|
197
|
Vacation ownership notes receivable, net
|
$
|
2,485
|
|
$
|
2,440
|
Inventory
|
$
|
744
|
|
$
|
735
|
Property and equipment, net(1)
|
$
|
1,284
|
|
$
|
1,170
|
Goodwill
|
$
|
3,117
|
|
$
|
3,117
|
Intangibles, net
|
$
|
762
|
|
$
|
790
|
Debt, net
|
$
|
3,197
|
|
$
|
3,089
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
2,484
|
|
$
|
2,442
|
(1) Includes $323 million and $271 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, of completed vacation ownership units which are classified as a component of Property and equipment, net until the time at which they are available and legally registered for sale as vacation ownership products.
|SUMMARY CASH FLOW
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
CASH FLOW
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (used in) provided by:
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
$
|
(40
|
)
|
|
$
|
33
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
$
|
(60
|
)
|
|
$
|
(117
|
)
|
A-12
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
2025 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK
(In millions)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|
|
Previous Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
|
$
|
750
|
|
|
$
|
780
|
|
|
$
|
750
|
|
|
$
|
780
|
|
Cash interest
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
Cash taxes
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
|
(155
|
)
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
|
(155
|
)
|
Corporate capital expenditures
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Financing activity and other
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Adjusted free cash flow*
|
|
$
|
270
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
$
|
270
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
The guidance provided above excludes impacts from asset sales, foreign currency changes, restructuring costs, litigation charges, strategic modernization initiative costs, transaction and integration costs, and impairments, each of which the Company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy to factor them into the guidance provided above and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. As a result, the full year 2025 adjusted free cash flow is presented only on a non-GAAP basis and is not reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures. Where one or more of the currently unavailable items is applicable, some items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to GAAP reported results.
|
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|A-13
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS
(Contract sales in millions)
|
|
Year
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
June 30
|
|
September 30
|
|
December 31
|
|
Vacation Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated contract sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
$
|
420
|
|
$
|
445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
$
|
449
|
|
$
|
459
|
|
$
|
477
|
|
$
|
1,813
|
|
2023
|
|
$
|
434
|
|
$
|
453
|
|
$
|
438
|
|
$
|
447
|
|
$
|
1,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VPG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
$
|
3,979
|
|
$
|
3,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
$
|
4,129
|
|
$
|
3,741
|
|
$
|
3,888
|
|
$
|
3,916
|
|
$
|
3,911
|
|
2023
|
|
$
|
4,358
|
|
$
|
3,968
|
|
$
|
4,055
|
|
$
|
4,002
|
|
$
|
4,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
97,998
|
|
|
114,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
96,579
|
|
|
111,752
|
|
|
110,557
|
|
|
113,828
|
|
|
432,716
|
|
2023
|
|
|
92,890
|
|
|
106,746
|
|
|
100,609
|
|
|
105,580
|
|
|
405,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange & Third-Party Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total active Interval International members(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1,537,561
|
|
|
1,507,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1,565,558
|
|
|
1,530,490
|
|
|
1,544,835
|
|
|
1,545,638
|
|
|
1,545,638
|
|
2023
|
|
|
1,567,630
|
|
|
1,565,965
|
|
|
1,571,334
|
|
|
1,563,849
|
|
|
1,563,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average revenue per Interval International member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
$
|
39.94
|
|
$
|
37.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
$
|
41.74
|
|
$
|
38.30
|
|
$
|
38.93
|
|
$
|
35.36
|
|
$
|
154.34
|
|
2023
|
|
$
|
42.07
|
|
$
|
39.30
|
|
$
|
39.15
|
|
$
|
36.16
|
|
$
|
156.65
|
(1) Includes members at the end of each period.
|
A-14
|
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by an asterisk (“*”) on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income attributable to common stockholders, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
|
|
Certain Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified by an asterisk (“*”) on the preceding pages, that exclude certain items as further described in the financial schedules included herein, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other companies.
|
|
Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin
We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted development profit by revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, include corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.
|
|
Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income attributable to common stockholders, before interest expense, net (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items and excludes share-based compensation expense and amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs. Share-based compensation expense is excluded to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. During the first quarter of 2025, we began excluding Amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs, which are not included in depreciation and amortization expense, from Adjusted EBITDA for comparability purposes to address the considerable variability among companies in the utilization of productive assets, and have reclassified prior year amounts to conform with our current year presentation.
|
|
For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, expand our business, and return cash to stockholders. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company’s capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization, as well as amortization of cloud computing software implementation costs because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other companies.
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of excluded items.
|
Adjusted Pretax Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, and Adjusted Earnings per Share – Diluted
We evaluate Adjusted pretax income, Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, and Adjusted earnings per share - diluted as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted pretax income is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization and interest expense, net of interest income. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is calculated as Adjusted pretax income less provision for income tax adjusted for certain items and Adjusted earnings per share - diluted equals adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders divided by diluted shares. We evaluate these measures because we believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of certain non-recurring items such as impacts from asset sales, restructuring costs, litigation charges, strategic modernization initiative costs, transaction and integration costs, and impairments, and also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other companies.
|
|
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
We evaluate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our term securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free Cash Flow for the impact of transaction, integration and restructuring charges, litigation charges, insurance proceeds, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash and other items, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow also facilitates management’s comparison of our results with our competitors’ results.
