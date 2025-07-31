AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Financing

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (“AtlasClear Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ATCH) has provided an update for their proposed financing and partnership with Hanire LLC.

“At the request of shareholders, we want to update the market on the previously announced Hanire investment agreements and the improvements to the transaction for our shareholders, which we anticipate funding shortly,” said Craig Ridenhour, President, AtlasClear Holdings.

The agreed upon amended terms of the original agreements executed on December 31st, 2024.

The total investment remains $45,000,000.

The two parties have agreed to two (2) investment tranches from the original schedule of four (4) investment tranches to complete funding.

The initial investment tranche will now be $20,000,000, up from the original initial investment tranche of $10,000,000.

The second investment tranche will now be $25,000,000.

Hanire will be purchasing 19.9% of the Company in equity with the remaining balance in convertible notes structured as previously agreed upon and available in prior SEC filings.

Hanire will receive two (2) board seats for their investment with minimum equity ownership thresholds to maintain those seats.

“As the Company has paid down its outstanding convertible notes by more than $19,270,000, Hanire has proposed and The Board has agreed to use up to $5,000,000 from the first tranche to effectuate a stock buyback program at the discretion of the Board,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman, AtlasClear Holdings.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings plans to build a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm that would create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The strategic goal of AtlasClear Holdings is to have a fully vertically integrated suite of cloud-based products including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting and settlement. The team that leads AtlasClear Holdings consists of respected financial services industry veterans that have founded and led other companies in the industry including Legent Clearing, Cor Clearing, Axos Clearing, NexTrade, Symbiont, and Anderen Bank.

About Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.

Wilson-Davis is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer. The company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Organization. In addition, Wilson-Davis is a member of DTCC as well as the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.. Wilson-Davis has been servicing the investment community since 1968, with satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers State Bank (“FSB”) and has been servicing the local community in Pine Bluffs, WY since 1915. It has focused the majority of its services on private and corporate banking. A member of the Federal Reserve, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for AtlasClear Holdings’ long-term business model.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings’ current views with respect to, among other things, the future operations and financial performance of AtlasClear Holdings. Forward-looking statements in this communication may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foreseeable," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "trends," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements as to (i) the closing of all or any portion of the investment from Hanire, (ii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations regarding the benefits of the investment from Hanire, including its ability to allow AtlasClear Holdings to accomplish a number of its strategic goals, achieve profitability, deliver the capital needed for its proposed bank acquisition upon approval, solidify its capital foundation, reduce potential dilution, and position the Company to maximize long-term stockholder value, (iii) AtlasClear Holdings’ expectations as to future operational results, (v) AtlasClear Holdings’ anticipated growth strategy, including expected acquisitions, and (v) the financial technology of AtlasClear Holdings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on the current expectations of AtlasClear Holdings and its management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting AtlasClear Holdings will be those that are anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of AtlasClear Holdings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them.

Such factors include, but are not limited to: any failure by Hanire to deliver the tranches of capital on the anticipated schedule, or at all; any failure by the Company to meet the milestones required to receive the tranches of capital on a timely basis, or at all; failure of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the investment of capital, such as achieving profitability, delivering the capital needed for its proposed bank acquisition upon approval, solidifying its capital foundation, reducing potential dilution, and positioning the Company to maximize long-term stockholder value; failure by AtlasClear Holdings to satisfy the closing conditions to any of the tranches of capital, including receipt of stockholder approval; AtlasClear’s inability to successfully integrate, and/or realize the anticipated benefits of, the acquisition of Wilson-Davis and the technology acquired from Pacsquare Technologies LLC (the "Transaction"); failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AtlasClear Holdings to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and strategic alliance third parties, and to retain its management and key employees; AtlasClear Holdings’ inability to integrate, and to realize the benefits of, the Transaction and other potential acquisitions; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes in the markets that AtlasClear Holdings targets; slowdowns in securities or cryptocurrency trading or shifting demand for trading, clearing and settling financial products; any change in laws applicable to AtlasClear Holdings or any regulatory or judicial interpretation thereof; factors that may cause a delay in timely filing the transition report described herein; the risk that additional or different information may become known prior to the expected filing of the transition report, and other factors, risks and uncertainties, including those that were included under the heading "Risk Factors" in AtlasClear Holdings’ Transition Report on Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. AtlasClear Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication speaks only as of the date hereof. Plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements may not be achieved and no one should place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. AtlasClear Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.