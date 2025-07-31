Clearfield and Hawaiian Telcom Celebrate Progress Towards Making Hawaii the First Fully Fiber-Enabled State

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, is helping Hawaiian Telcom make history as the company works to become the first fully fiber-enabled state in the U.S. by the end of next year. With Clearfield’s solutions at the core of its network, Hawaiian Telcom has already reached more than 60% of homes across Hawaii with fiber, spanning all major islands and tackling some of the state’s most challenging terrain. By the end of this year, the company expects to reach 475,000 homes.

The multi-year build, which began in 2010, focuses on long-term scalability, community impact, and digital equity, prioritizing remote and underserved areas first. From volcanic terrain to rainforest, and from rural farms to dense urban centers, Hawaiian Telcom’s network reflects both technological resilience and cultural responsibility.

Clearfield has supported the effort for more than 12 years. By the end of this year, Hawaiian Telcom will have installed more than 1,000 Clearfield passive optical network (PON) cabinets. A wide variety of Clearfield cassettes, splitters, wall boxes, central office panels and frames, and patch cords round out the solution set that enables high-density, scalable fiber distribution across Hawaii’s uniquely diverse landscapes.

"They started with the hardest-to-reach places first, delivering high-speed internet to rural farms, homesteads, and remote community centers,” said Anis Khemakhem, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “From lava fields to high-rise hotels, this project has faced an immense range of unique challenges. It’s been incredible to see how our products are helping Hawaiian Telcom develop future-proof networks to invigorate the state’s economy and empower residents through greater access to healthcare, education, and connection with others.”

Hawaiian Telcom’s approach goes beyond deployment numbers. The company provides internet to all public schools and libraries as well as qualifying residents through the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL). It has also helped connect vital community spaces such as Hale Līhu'e, a combined community center, coworking space, and a cafe in downtown Līhu'e, where broadband has sparked entrepreneurship and cultural experience. More recently, Hawaiian Telcom announced plans to donate $6 million this year to fiber-enable all properties managed by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, expanding access to even more underserved communities across the state.

“We’ve set a big goal for ourselves, and we really can’t do it without partners like Clearfield,” said Jason Thune, Vice President, Fiber Strategy & Deployment at Hawaiian Telcom. “What I love about Clearfield is that they’re small enough to be nimble yet big enough to solve tough problems. They share our sense of responsibility to ensure everyone in our community has access to this critical infrastructure.”

Hawaiian Telcom has maintained momentum through private investment, capital project funding, and other grant programs. The company’s network design includes built-in network redundancy, undersea cable routes, and island-wide fiber rings to ensure performance and resilience across all environmental conditions.

To spotlight this progress and mission, Clearfield recently produced a video featuring Hawaiian Telcom’s work across the islands, showcasing the challenges, community partnerships, and purpose behind one of the nation’s most ambitious broadband builds.

