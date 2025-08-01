Japan Ministry of Defense's Air Self-Defense Force Powers Cloud Content Management with Box

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that the Japan Ministry of Defense’s Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) has selected and is deploying Box to power secure cloud content management and collaboration across its operations. With Box, ASDF can securely share information both internally and externally with affiliated agencies and partners, enabling close knowledge sharing between units.

The ASDF plays a critical role in national defense by maintaining airspace security and supporting disaster relief efforts throughout Japan. In addition, the ASDF has an urgent need to digitize and automate its operations, and to integrate and streamline its information systems to counter recent sophisticated cyber-attacks, human resource constraints and the rapidly changing security environment. Until now, on-premise file servers were installed at each of the 73 bases across the country, but while stored securely, these servers faced capacity issues, created management and other workload burdens, and placed barriers to collaboration and access to content. With the introduction of Box, the entire 47,000-plus workforce will improve productivity and operational efficiency in a state-of-the-art digital environment, all with enhanced security and capacity.

Key use cases with Boxes include:

A secure collaboration environment for the vast amount of information and documents handled by the ASDF

Improved business efficiency and security through extensive integration

Detailed access rights control and trail management of various logs (activity logs, audit logs, etc.)

Centralized content management (including advanced administrative document management)

“As government agencies are considering cloud services (e.g. SaaS) as their first choice in accordance with the cloud-by-default principle to improve organizational capabilities, public service and safety, the Ministry of Defense, Air Self-Defense Force is also enhancing its mission capability with Box's intelligent content management platform,” says Noriyuki Sato, President at Box Japan. “We will continue to support the powerful combination of content plus AI built into Box, and contribute to the digital transformation of our customers in Japan as the leading platform for protecting enterprise content.”

Box is FedRAMP High certified and registered with the Security Rating System for Government Information Systems (ISMAP) in Japan, and its reliability has been proven by government organizations around the world, including NASA and the US Air Force.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.