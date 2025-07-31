Onbe and Allied Solutions Partner to Streamline Auto Loan Refund Operations

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onbe, a leading corporate payouts platform has partnered with B2B financial services provider Allied Solutions to help financial institutions, finance companies, dealerships and their clients modernize the automotive refund process. Allied Solutions’ Refund Plus® solution offers comprehensive support for issuing refunds following the cancellation of aftermarket products including Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), Vehicle Service Contracts, and Credit Life & Disability. Through this partnership, Refund Plus® clients gain access to Onbe’s digital payouts gateway—streamlining operations, reducing cost and compliance risk, while delivering a modern, choice-driven refund experience for borrowers.

By leveraging Onbe's payout platform, Refund Plus® clients can now digitize their refund operations, eliminating the need for checks. Together, Onbe and Allied Solutions are helping lenders reduce operational burden by reducing manual work related to exceptions and unclaimed property handling. Clients will also have access to faster payment delivery with built-in audit trails, allowing them to stay ahead of evolving regulations.

“Digital payment options aren’t just most consumers’ preference—they're the most efficient choice for teams racing the clock to deliver refunds promptly,” said Melissa Hentschel, Chief Client Officer of Onbe. “We’re thrilled to join Allied Solutions in modernizing the auto refund process, eliminating delays and creating efficiencies while providing a choice-driven customer experience.”

Borrowers benefit from a faster, more transparent digital-first refund experience aligned with how they pay. Recipients can choose from virtual cards with mobile wallet provisioning, popular payment apps, or ACH and other legacy payment options when required. With 88% of auto finance consumers saying that digital payouts are more convenient than checks, digital refunds not only improve customer satisfaction and brand perception but also boost deliverability and minimize call center escalations related to late or lost payments.

“As evolving regulations continue to increase the burden on financial institutions, streamlining the refund process has never been more critical,” said Angelo Marchese, Director, Product & Vendor, Risk and Recovery Products of Allied Solutions. “Our partnership with Onbe comes at the perfect time and enhances our already comprehensive solution with even more tools, capabilities and payment choices to help our clients prepare for the future.”

About Allied Solutions

Allied Solutions is one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, risk management, and data driven solutions to financial institutions. Allied Solutions uses technology-based solutions customized to meet the needs of 6,000 clients along with a portfolio of innovative products and services from a wide variety of providers. Allied Solutions is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with regional offices in Florida, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Texas. Allied Solutions is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Securian Financial Group. Visit alliedsolutions.net to learn more.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and compensation payments for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe’s team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today’s consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.