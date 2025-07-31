Great American Insurance Group Expands Specialty P&C Portfolio with New Employer Health Benefits Business

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Radion Health, Inc. (Radion), a managing general underwriter (MGU), specializing in healthcare coverage for small and midsize businesses. Since 2022, Radion has operated as the exclusive MGU for Great American’s medical stop-loss product.

Radion will continue to operate under its seasoned leadership team, which brings deep knowledge in small group health, including product development, compliance, operations and underwriting strategies tailored to the needs of small employers.

In addition, Radion will continue to offer medical stop-loss coverage for employers with self-funded health plans, leveraging its small group expertise and innovative, AI-driven approach to underwriting. As part of Great American, Radion’s customers will also benefit from a direct underwriting model and streamlined claims handling process, simplifying the experience and accelerating decision-making.

As part of the acquisition, Radion will rebrand as Great American Employer Health Solutions.

About Radion Health

Radion, dba Radion Health Insurance Services Inc. in California, CA license number 6006137, delivers innovative employer health benefit solutions tailored to the needs of small and midsize businesses. Through flexible program design, advanced technology and expert underwriting, Radion helps employers offer high-quality, customizable healthcare coverage with greater control and predictability. Stop loss insurance coverage is underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, an authorized insurer in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Coverage description is summarized. Refer to the actual policy for a full description of applicable terms, conditions, limits and exclusions. Coverage not available in Washington state.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the AM Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

