DDC Enterprise Announces Partnership with Matrixport to Advance Bitcoin Custody Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) (“DDC” or the “Company”), an Asian consumer-first company at the forefront of corporate bitcoin acquisition and treasury management, today announced a partnership with Matrixport, the world’s leading all-in-one hub of crypto financial services, to enhance its institutional-grade custody solutions further.

The Company will integrate Cactus Custody, a regulated digital asset custodian and a subsidiary of Matrixport Group, into its dynamic custodian network, reinforcing its robust asset protection, compliance, and operational flexibility as its Bitcoin holdings continue to grow.

“Partnering with Matrixport reflects DDC’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding our Bitcoin treasury with best-in-class, institutional solutions,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. “As we accelerate our digital asset strategy, Matrixport’s trusted custody infrastructure empowers us to scale securely while maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency for our stakeholders.”

“We are excited to support DDC’s vision as a pioneer among public companies adopting Bitcoin as a core reserve asset,” John Ge, Co-Founder and CEO of Matrixport said. “Matrixport’s secure and compliant infrastructure is engineered to set new benchmarks for institutional stewardship of digital assets. We look forward to enabling DDC’s next phase of growth and innovation.”

Partnership Highlights

Strengthening DDC’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy: This partnership enhances DDC’s diversified custodian approach by integrating Matrixport’s secure and insured Cactus Custody platform, enabling robust protection and operational agility for DDC’s growing Bitcoin reserves.

This partnership enhances DDC’s diversified custodian approach by integrating Matrixport’s secure and insured Cactus Custody platform, enabling robust protection and operational agility for DDC’s growing Bitcoin reserves. Collaborative Innovation: DDC and Matrixport are working closely to develop scalable, compliant custody solutions that support DDC’s ambitious digital asset acquisition and management goals while driving industry standards for transparency and security.

DDC and Matrixport are working closely to develop scalable, compliant custody solutions that support DDC’s ambitious digital asset acquisition and management goals while driving industry standards for transparency and security. Mutual Growth and Market Leadership: Leveraging Matrixport’s regulatory licenses and advanced infrastructure, the partnership positions both companies to lead in corporate Bitcoin treasury innovation, expanding access to institutional-grade digital asset services in global markets.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is a global leader in crypto financial services. It offers users a personalized Super Account that integrates, trading, investment, lending, custody, RWA solutions, research, and more. With over 6 billion US dollars in assets under management, Matrixport delivers innovative solutions for capital efficiency and long-term returns.

Official Website: www.matrixport.com

About Cactus Custody

Cactus Custody, a regulated digital asset custodian and a subsidiary of Matrixport Group, serves over 3000 global institutions. It offers secure custody, DeFi access, and OTC settlement services, continuously managing assets worth several billion dollars. Its infrastructure features a tiered hot and cold wallet system with advanced HSM encryption and bank-grade cold storage. Committed to strict compliance, Cactus Custody ensures institutional-grade security and drives innovation for trusted digital asset management. Lean more at: www.mycactus.com.

About DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC)

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands, DDC is now at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture.

