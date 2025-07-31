Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Aeva Collaborate on L2+ Active Safety Solutions for Commercial Vehicles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced a collaboration with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix), the North American leader in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for commercial vehicles, focused on next-generation active safety and collision mitigation solutions for Class 8 trucks and beyond.

The commercial vehicle ADAS market in North America represents one of the largest opportunities for active safety innovation, with approximately 300,000 new trucks sold annually. Bendix, whose Bendix® Fusion™ flagship ADAS system is the market leader in collision mitigation and active safety solutions, is available on most major Class 8 OEM platforms.

Through this collaboration, Bendix and Aeva aim to integrate cost-effective sensing and perception solutions leveraging Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology and perception software into Bendix’s future active safety systems. Together, the companies aim to enable advanced SAE Level 2+ (L2+) safety capabilities designed to further address critical use cases such as Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) and nighttime collision mitigation—two challenging scenarios where today’s radar- and camera-based systems face potential limitations.

“This collaboration with Bendix brings Aeva’s 4D LiDAR into one of the most impactful commercial vehicle safety markets in North America and an indication of 4D LiDAR’s maturity and flexibility for high-volume active safety applications beyond autonomy,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-founder and CEO at Aeva. “We believe by combining our technology with Bendix’s market-leading active safety platform, we have an opportunity to help deliver safer, more reliable solutions that potentially helps address some of the most pressing challenges on our roadways.”

Bendix has a legacy of delivering innovative safety systems for leading OEMs such as Paccar, Navistar, and the Volvo Group. The company is part of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse – the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of safety-relevant sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles. This collaboration underscores Bendix and Aeva’s commitment to advancing road safety and supporting fleets, drivers, and OEMs with cutting-edge technologies that can help prevent collisions and save lives.

“Our collaboration with Aeva opens an exciting new chapter for the commercial vehicle marketplace,” said Mike Tober, Chief Technology Officer at Bendix. “We see Aeva’s 4D LiDAR as an enabling technology offering the long-range performance, high resolution, and instant velocity data we believe is needed to expand the capabilities of our future systems, particularly for challenging scenarios like pedestrian detection and nighttime operation.”

Bendix emphasizes that advanced technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times. Every driver should carefully review the operator’s manual and be trained by the fleet or vehicle owner on the proper operation and limitations of the ADAS system during operation.

Hear More from Bendix at Aeva Day

Top leadership from Bendix, including Mike Tober, Chief Technology Officer at Bendix, will be on stage with Aeva’s co-founder and CEO at Aeva Day on July 31 discussing more details about the partnership and the benefits of 4D LiDAR technology in commercial trucking. To register and view the event via webcast visit investors.aeva.com.

About Bendix

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a member of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse, develops and supplies leading-edge active safety technologies, energy management solutions, and air brake charging and control systems and components under the Bendix® brand name for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, and other commercial vehicles throughout North America. Contact Bendix at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725) or visit bendix.com. Follow Bendix on X or LinkedIn.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Eve, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations about our product features, performance and our relationship with Bendix. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products, (v) acceptance of the technology in the commercial vehicle safety market and market acceptance of the technology, (vi) that the arrangement may not result in commercial scale production and sales of Aeva’s products, (vii) unforeseen manufacturing or product defects, and (viii) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.