LucyRx Announces the Acquisition of CerpassRx, Enhancing Clinical Excellence and Expanding Access to Innovative Healthcare Solutions

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LucyRx, a fast-scaling, next-generation pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) known for simplifying and improving access to prescription care, has signed a definitive agreement to bring CerpassRx into the LucyRx organization. The combination brings together CerpassRx’s proven track record of exceptional service and cost containment with LucyRx’s technology-driven clinical approach, all under a shared vision for smarter, more transparent prescription care. CerpassRx is a division of Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2025.

By combining LucyRx’s technology-driven clinical model with CerpassRx’s service-first approach and cost containment expertise, this partnership creates a more impactful PBM solution - one that delivers smarter care, stronger savings, and a seamless experience for clients and members alike.

Distinct Strengths. Shared Mission. Greater Value.

LucyRx and CerpassRx bring distinct but highly complementary capabilities to this new chapter.

LucyRx offers a proprietary Formulary Marketplace, a broad Connected Specialty Care Network that integrates leading health systems and specialty pharmacies, and personalized clinical guidance through its Care Guide model. Its clinical programs focused on high-impact areas like GLP-1 therapies and Women’s Health deliver smarter, more proactive prescription care for members.

CerpassRx excels in driving down prescription costs through proprietary cost containment strategies, flexible formulary design, and tailored clinical programs. With a high-touch service model, it delivers rapid implementation and measurable outcomes, earning a reputation for disrupting the traditional PBM model and building long-term trust with clients and members.

Together, they form a national PBM platform that is performance-driven, clinically forward, and relentlessly focused on serving clients and members with clarity and accountability.

A More Impactful Platform for Clients and Members

Smarter Cost Containment : CerpassRx’s proven cost-saving programs layered onto LucyRx’s transparent pricing and formulary marketplace.

: CerpassRx’s proven cost-saving programs layered onto LucyRx’s transparent pricing and formulary marketplace. Stronger Member Support : Integrated clinical teams, anchored by LucyRx’s Care Guides and CerpassRx’s personalized service culture.

: Integrated clinical teams, anchored by LucyRx’s Care Guides and CerpassRx’s personalized service culture. Scalable Innovation: LucyRx’s AI-powered insights and infrastructure amplify CerpassRx’s high-touch service, making care more personal at scale.

“CerpassRx is a strong cultural and strategic fit for LucyRx,” said David Blair, CEO of LucyRx. “We’re combining two organizations who are relentlessly focused on performance, innovation and compassion, and continually raising the bar for what clients and members can expect from a PBM.”

“We’re proud of the foundation CerpassRx has built, and we believe LucyRx is the right partner to take it even further,” said Mark Newman, CEO and Co-Founder of Nomi Health. “This agreement reflects a shared vision for more transparent, tech-forward pharmacy care and we’re confident it will create long-term value for clients, members, and the broader market.”

“Clients expect more from their PBM, and they should,” said Susan Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at LucyRx. “Together with CerpassRx, we expand both the reach and depth of our solutions. And we’ll deliver an experience that is more personal, more affordable and more clinically impactful.”

“Joining LucyRx is a natural next step for our clients and our team,” said John Nicolosi, PharmD, Interim President of CerpassRx. “Our shared values of clarity, accountability, and care make this a powerful combination. We’re excited to extend our impact with the support of LucyRx’s technology, scale, and clinical approach.”

What Clients and Members Can Expect

There will be no changes to service, support, or operations as a result of this agreement. Clients and members will continue to receive the same high-quality care and responsiveness they’ve come to expect from both organizations.

This move builds on LucyRx’s momentum as a PBM committed to doing things differently, with an emphasis on clarity, clinical rigor, and measurable outcomes. As part of this agreement, Nomi Health and LucyRx will continue working together to support their shared clients and build on current partnership efforts to reduce pharmacy costs for both employers and their members, advancing a shared commitment to bring more transparency, innovation, and affordability to healthcare.

About LucyRx

LucyRx is fast-scaling, independent, next-generation pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) redefining prescription care. Fueled by innovation and decades of leadership experience, LucyRx delivers better outcomes through its integrated specialty network, formulary marketplace, and next-day home delivery solutions. Powered by its proprietary AI platform, LucyIQ™, the company provides real-time insights that support evidence-based clinical decisions, clear pricing, and exceptional service from U.S.-based pharmacy technicians. Partnering with more than 60,000 pharmacies, LucyRx serves over 1,200 clients nationwide.

This is prescription care, brilliantly reimagined.

Learn more at LucyRx.com

About CerpassRx

CerpassRx is a leading, full-service, pharmacy benefit manager based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Its services include prescription optimization, flexible formulary designs, personalized member support, and efficient mail and specialty pharmacy programs. Committed to driving efficiency and enhancing pharmacy benefit management, CerpassRx helps clients navigate the complexities of prescription care. For more information, visit www.cerpassrx.com.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is rebuilding healthcare through its direct model. Founded in 2019, the company’s integrated platform combines analytics, direct provider networks, and real-time payment solutions - providing the infrastructure that powers better healthcare. The company serves 4,000 customers nationwide, impacting 30 million lives and influencing over $200 billion in healthcare spend. Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health leads the movement to rebuild America’s healthcare system. Learn more at www.nomihealth.com