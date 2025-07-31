BigBear.ai and DEFCON AI Collaborate to Advance Next-Generation Military Readiness

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI for defense and national security, today announced a strategic collaboration with defense firm DEFCON AI to transform force readiness and joint logistics capabilities. The companies intend to co-develop on-demand advanced modeling, simulation, and data integration solutions to support contested logistics, joint force sustainment, and readiness assessments across the global defense enterprise.

“BigBear.ai’s partnership with DEFCON AI reflects a strategic alignment of domain expertise and technology capabilities to deliver mission-focused solutions in our core markets,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Together, we will help deliver scalable, integrable solutions to the defense community’s most pressing logistics and readiness challenges from tactical operations at the Southwest border to strategic campaigns in the Indo-Pacific.”

This collaboration leverages the combined strengths of BigBear.ai and DEFCON AI in artificial intelligence, data integration, optimization, resilience, and mission-focused analytics—fusing capabilities in joint force management, readiness analytics, logistics planning, transportation scenario analysis, and predictive analytics—to enhance situational awareness and deliver decision advantage across multi-domain operations.

“Combining the cutting-edge capabilities of DEFCON AI and BigBear.ai is a natural fit to take on the challenges of integrating readiness and sustainment data in a meaningful way for commanders to visualize, plan, and sustain operations in complex, uncertain, contested environments with unprecedented speed and accuracy,” said Yisroel Brumer, Co-Founder and CEO of DEFCON AI. “We are proud to partner with BigBear.ai to support the future of force management and logistics transformation.”

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About DEFCON AI

DEFCON AI, an insights company born in defense transportation and logistics, delivers next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis toolsets tailored for resilient optimization of complex systems. Leveraging lessons learned from our extensive expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, data analytics, and world-class software engineering, our technology provides insights for better decisions in a complex and dynamically changing world. We empower clients to anticipate, assess, and mitigate the potential impacts of disrupted and non-disrupted networks, aligning outcomes with operational goals. Visit us at defconai.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, X, Instagram).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.