GVA, Led by Alan Stalcup, Grows Nashville Presence with 17th Street Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GVA Real Estate Investments has announced the sale of 17th Street Apartments, a 2- and 3-bedroom apartment community in the heart of Springfield, Tennessee. The transaction represents another successful execution of GVA’s investment strategy, delivering value to both residents and stakeholders in one of the fastest-growing regions outside Nashville.

Nestled 30 minutes from downtown Nashville, 17th Street Apartments offers renters a unique blend of affordability and quality. Featuring spacious floor plans, private balconies, a swimming pool, and in-unit amenities such as air conditioning, washer/dryer connections, and wireless internet access, the property is attracting families and professionals seeking a connected suburban lifestyle.

“This property has always been about more than just housing—it’s about community,” said Alan Stalcup, Founder and Managing Principal of GVA Real Estate Investments. “Springfield continues to show promise as a thriving suburb of Nashville, and we’re proud of the role 17th Street Apartments played in delivering value to its residents while providing strong returns for our investors.”

Under GVA’s stewardship, the 17th Street Apartments maintained high occupancy and resident satisfaction through targeted upgrades and attentive property management. The community served as an ideal residence for individuals and families seeking a peaceful neighborhood without sacrificing access to the employment, dining, and entertainment opportunities offered by a major metro.

This sale reflects GVA’s continued focus on strategic acquisitions and dispositions across the Sunbelt, where strong economic fundamentals and growing populations continue to drive demand for quality housing. GVA remains committed to identifying value-add opportunities that support both community development and investor goals.

With a portfolio spanning over 30,000 units nationwide, GVA Real Estate Investments continues to deliver on its mission of building people-first, performance-driven communities.

Alan Stalcup, a visionary leader in the real estate sector, hails from Austin, Texas. Since founding GVA Real Estate Investments in 2015, Mr. Stalcup has been instrumental in transforming properties into vibrant, community-focused environments. His strategic leadership and commitment to a people-focused investment approach have garnered respect from both investors seeking tax-efficient passive income and professionals aspiring to elevate their real estate careers. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Mr. Stalcup holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and continues to drive innovation and growth within the real estate industry.

For more news and information about Alan Stalcup, please visit https://www.alanstalcup.com.

For more information on GVA Real Estate Group, please visit their website.