The Treetop Companies Acquires Chicago Commerce Center I-57

MATTESON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Treetop Companies is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Chicago Commerce Center I-57, a 388,578-square-foot, 100% leased multi-tenant industrial facility located at 21800 S. Cicero Avenue in Matteson, Illinois. The property was sold by Reich Brothers, a real estate investment and asset management firm known for repositioning underutilized industrial assets across the country.

Strategically positioned just minutes from the I-57 interchange and 30 miles south of downtown Chicago, the Chicago Commerce Center I-57 provides immediate access to one of the most robust logistics and manufacturing corridors in the nation. The facility sits on 21 acres and offers valuable features including excess trailer parking, a recently approved 12-year Cook County Class 8 tax incentive, and a diversified rent roll.

"The Chicago Commerce Center aligns perfectly with our strategy of targeting functional, well-located industrial assets that offer near-term yield growth and long-term value creation,” said Azi Mandel, Principal at The Treetop Companies. “This property checks all the boxes—stable in-place income, upside potential through re-leasing, and a deep tenant base benefiting from one of the tightest industrial submarkets in the region.”

The property is fully leased to four tenants: Kloeckner Metals, Morgan Li, AIM Fiber Products, and Wind Creek IL LLC. The average suite size of approximately 96,000 square feet ensures diversified tenancy while limiting exposure to any single industry.

"This acquisition reflects our continued confidence in infill, functional industrial Class B product in supply-constrained markets,” said Adam Mermelstein, Principal at The Treetop Companies. “While many institutional players are focused on trophy Class A portfolios, we thrive in the niche of aggregating high-quality, standalone assets one deal at a time. Chicago’s South Suburbs offered a compelling opportunity to do just that.”

With this purchase, Treetop’s national industrial footprint now totals close to 6 million square feet, underscoring the firm’s ability to source and close off-market, competitively priced transactions as part of its aggressive yet disciplined expansion strategy in key logistics markets across the country.

JLL’s Sean Devaney and Ross Bratcher brokered the transaction, while Jim Cadranell and Max Custer arranged the acquisition financing. The Treetop Companies was represented by Corey Tarzik of Blank Rome LLP.

About The Treetop Companies

The Treetop Companies is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition, repositioning, and operation of commercial real estate assets across the United States. With a hands-on ownership approach and a strong capital base, Treetop targets value-driven investments across asset classes, with a particular expertise in industrial real estate.