Altasciences and VoxCell BioInnovation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Preclinical Drug Development

LAVAL, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altasciences, a fully integrated drug development solution company, and VoxCell BioInnovation (“VoxCell”), a leader in 3D bioprinting and human-like tissue modeling, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing preclinical research and accelerating the path from discovery to clinical trials.

This partnership combines Altasciences’ comprehensive early-phase drug development capabilities with VoxCell’s cutting-edge 3D tissue technology to offer a more predictive and human-relevant preclinical testing environment. By integrating VoxCell’s high-resolution 3D bioprinted tissue platforms into Altasciences’ discovery and preclinical services, both companies aim to reduce R&D timelines and increase the success rate of investigational therapies.

“We’re proud to partner with VoxCell BioInnovation to bring next-generation tissue modeling into the early stages of drug development,” said Steve Mason, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Altasciences. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to the 3Rs as well as to innovative, efficient solutions that improve data quality and accelerate decisions for our clients.”

VoxCell’s proprietary bioprinted tissues are engineered to closely mimic the complexity of human tumors and other biological structures, offering drug developers an advanced platform for evaluating efficacy, safety, and toxicity—before moving into animal or human studies.

“Our mission has always been to make drug screening more human-relevant and predictive,” said Karolina Valente, CEO of VoxCell BioInnovation. “Altasciences shares this forward-thinking approach, and we’re excited to work together to support pharmaceutical and biotech companies in making faster, more informed decisions.”

The collaboration will focus initially on drug screening for ocular indications, with plans to expand into additional therapeutic areas and applications.

This partnership represents a shared vision: to transform early-stage research through innovation, integration, and smarter science—delivering better outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 30 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, research support, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster. To learn more about Altasciences, visit altasciences.com.

About VoxCell BioInnovation

VoxCell BioInnovation is a biotechnology startup founded in 2020 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The company is dedicated to advancing the future of in vitro modeling by creating novel testing platforms for oncology research and drug development.

VoxCell develop 3D bioprinted vascularized human-like tissue models that closely replicate native biology, offering a powerful tool for predictive, physiologically relevant research. Using a proprietary high-resolution bioprinter, advanced vascularization software, and Universal Bioinks™, they produce complex tissue models that mirror patient biopsy samples in structure and function.

Delivered as ready-to-use, perfusable models, VoxCell’s consumable products serve pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, CROs, and academic researchers seeking to reduce translational gaps and accelerate biomedical innovation. To learn more about VoxCell, visit voxcellbio.com.