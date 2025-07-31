Parameta Solutions Launches Independent OTC Data on Snowflake Marketplace

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parameta Solutions, the data and analytics division of TP ICAP Group, announced today the availability of its trusted over-the-counter (OTC) pricing and liquidity data on Snowflake Marketplace. This collaboration will give financial institutions direct, frictionless access to the insights they need to manage risk, validate pricing, and meet regulatory demands with confidence -- directly through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

This collaboration empowers financial institutions with seamless, secure access to Parameta’s independent, high-integrity market data, enhancing workflows across liquidity risk modelling, pricing validation, and regulatory reporting. Now, financial institutions can access Parameta’s industry-leading data instantly -- no pipelines, no duplication, no friction.

Silvina Aldeco-Martinez, Chief Executive Officer at Parameta Solutions said: “Our collaboration with Snowflake has deepened through consistent delivery of Parameta’s high-quality OTC data to their customers. Joining Snowflake Marketplace is more than a distribution move—it’s a step toward democratizing access to high-integrity OTC data. We’re removing barriers, accelerating insight, and helping our clients see what others can’t in opaque markets.”

Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake said: “We’re hugely excited to bring Parameta Solutions to Snowflake Marketplace. Our collaboration enables our customers to seamlessly access high-quality OTC data and analytics to power key business critical processes from pricing strategies, risk management and regulatory obligations through our easy, connected and trusted platform.”

Parameta’s offering spans a wide range of global financial, energy, and commodity markets, covering asset classes such as:

Interest rate and inflation derivatives

Foreign exchange and money markets

Fixed income and credit derivatives

Equity derivatives

Interest rate volatility

Energy and commodities including oil, power, coal, natural gas, environmental, and metals

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what’s possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps, and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes.

Discover how Parameta Solutions’ data can power your analytics—explore our offering on Snowflake Marketplace, today: Parameta Solutions | Snowflake Marketplace.

About Parameta Solutions

Parameta Solutions is part of the TP ICAP Group and the exclusive provider of TP ICAP market data. We are a leading financial technology company delivering market data, indices, and analytics that empower financial professionals globally.

