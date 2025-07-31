Genius Gourmet Launches 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink Nationwide at Costco

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Gourmet, the protein snack company known for “Deliciously Smart Protein Snacks” has announced the launch of its newest innovation: a 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink in Blue Raspberry Lemonade, now rolling out nationally in Costco warehouses.

Designed to drink more like a crisp soda than a thick protein shake, this refreshing beverage delivers a powerful 30 grams of ultra-filtered protein with zero sugar, zero lactose, and no artificial preservatives or colors. It’s a game-changer for consumers seeking clean protein in a more enjoyable, drinkable format.

“Protein doesn’t have to taste like chalk to be effective,” said Pete Vas Dias, President of Genius Gourmet. “With this new 30g version, we’re bringing more functionality and even more flavor to the market, and making it available at Costco for everyday athletes, busy parents, and anyone looking to level up their routine.”

Product Highlights:

30g of clean, ultra-filtered protein

Zero Sugar

0g lactose, <1g carbs, 130 calories

Light, sparkling texture – no blender or shaker needed

Naturally flavored Blue Raspberry Lemonade

No artificial preservatives or colors

“This launch reflects our commitment to innovation,” said Lance Rankin, Genius Gourmet CEO. “Consumers are asking for more convenient, better-tasting protein options, and this checks every box — clean, convenient, and craveable.”

The new 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink in Blue Raspberry Lemonade is available in 15-count cases at Costco locations nationwide.

To learn more about Genius Gourmet products or wholesale opportunities, visit geniusgourmet.com.

About Genius Gourmet

Genius Gourmet is a family-owned company founded in 2019 with a mission to disrupt the protein space. Today, its growing lineup of protein snacks and drinks can be found in six of the top ten grocery retailers nationwide. From athletes to on-the-go parents, Genius Gourmet helps smart consumers fuel their day – the delicious way.