-

Genius Gourmet Launches 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink Nationwide at Costco

New Blue Raspberry Lemonade flavor delivers a bold twist on functional hydration

original (Photo: Genius Gourmet)

(Photo: Genius Gourmet)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Gourmet, the protein snack company known for “Deliciously Smart Protein Snacks” has announced the launch of its newest innovation: a 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink in Blue Raspberry Lemonade, now rolling out nationally in Costco warehouses.

Designed to drink more like a crisp soda than a thick protein shake, this refreshing beverage delivers a powerful 30 grams of ultra-filtered protein with zero sugar, zero lactose, and no artificial preservatives or colors. It’s a game-changer for consumers seeking clean protein in a more enjoyable, drinkable format.

“Protein doesn’t have to taste like chalk to be effective,” said Pete Vas Dias, President of Genius Gourmet. “With this new 30g version, we’re bringing more functionality and even more flavor to the market, and making it available at Costco for everyday athletes, busy parents, and anyone looking to level up their routine.”

Product Highlights:

  • 30g of clean, ultra-filtered protein
  • Zero Sugar
  • 0g lactose, <1g carbs, 130 calories
  • Light, sparkling texture – no blender or shaker needed
  • Naturally flavored Blue Raspberry Lemonade
  • No artificial preservatives or colors

“This launch reflects our commitment to innovation,” said Lance Rankin, Genius Gourmet CEO. “Consumers are asking for more convenient, better-tasting protein options, and this checks every box — clean, convenient, and craveable.”

The new 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink in Blue Raspberry Lemonade is available in 15-count cases at Costco locations nationwide.

To learn more about Genius Gourmet products or wholesale opportunities, visit geniusgourmet.com.

About Genius Gourmet

Genius Gourmet is a family-owned company founded in 2019 with a mission to disrupt the protein space. Today, its growing lineup of protein snacks and drinks can be found in six of the top ten grocery retailers nationwide. From athletes to on-the-go parents, Genius Gourmet helps smart consumers fuel their day – the delicious way.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Josh Christensen
Vice President of Marketing
833.472.6546
josh@geniusgourmet.com

Industry:

Genius Gourmet

Details
Headquarters: Hayden, ID
CEO: Pete Vas Dias
Employees: 50
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Josh Christensen
Vice President of Marketing
833.472.6546
josh@geniusgourmet.com

Social Media Profiles
Meta
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
More News From Genius Gourmet

Genius Gourmet® Announces Partnership with the Makers of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter & Introduces SKIPPY® Inspired Protein Nut Rolls to the Market

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Gourmet®, the fast-growing creator of “Deliciously Smart Protein Snacks®”, today announced at Expo West, America’s leading trade show in the natural, organic and lifestyle industry, a partnership with the makers of SKIPPY® peanut butter. They also launched their first protein bar bringing the flavor inspiration of SKIPPY® brand’s iconic peanut butter: the Genius Gourmet® SKIPPY® Inspired Protein Nut Roll with 0 grams of added sugar. “SKIPPY® Peanut...

Genius Gourmet Introduces Sparkling Clear Protein Drinks

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Gourmet, the fast-growing creator of deliciously smart protein snacks, today announced the launch of a new sparkling clear whey protein isolate drink that drinks more like a refreshing soda than a thick protein shake. With a crisp, bubbly finish in every sip, this light and invigorating beverage delivers both flavor and function. Available in three bright, refreshing flavors – Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, and Orange – each ready-to-drink, 12-fl-oz c...

Genius Gourmet Launches 4 New Taste-Defying High Protein Snacks

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Gourmet, the fast-growing provider of deliciously smart protein snacks, today announced the launch of 4 new treats to up everyone’s snack game – the smart way: Milk Chocolate Protein Cookie Bites; Mint Chocolate Protein Cookie Bites; Salted Caramel Protein Cookie Bites; and a sweet and salty Protein Nut Roll Bar with 0 grams of added sugar. “Our loyal fans count on us to bring the flavor and innovation to our protein snacks, and these deliver in a b...
Back to Newsroom