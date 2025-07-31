Flashfood and Kroger Announce Pilot to Expand Affordable Grocery Access in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashfood, the leading affordable grocery app, has partnered with the Mid-Atlantic Division of The Kroger Co. to introduce its program across 16 Richmond-area Kroger stores. The rollout offers local shoppers significant savings on groceries while supporting Kroger’s commitment to sustainability, affordability and healthy food access.

Through the partnership, Richmond-area customers can purchase fresh groceries in surplus or nearing their best-by date—including meat, dairy, produce, and baked goods—at big discounts through the Flashfood app. Items are then picked up from designated Flashfood zones inside participating Kroger stores.

“Kroger’s leadership in operational excellence makes them an incredible partner to demonstrate what Flashfood can deliver when executed at scale,” said Jordan Schenck, CEO of Flashfood. “We’re thrilled to be kicking off this partnership and to support Kroger’s impactful Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program. Together, we’re not only expanding access to fresh, affordable groceries in Richmond – we’re also demonstrating how innovation can leverage surplus and end-of-life food to serve communities, support retailers and keep good food out of landfills.”

In its recently published 2024 Impact Report Flashfood demonstrates the role food waste plays in today’s affordability, health and nutrition crisis. In a 2025 shopper survey, 70% of Flashfood shoppers reported a healthier diet since using Flashfood, and 65% report eating more fruits and vegetables. This is a powerful health outcome, and the partnership with Kroger is an important step to achieving the availability required. It’s a tech-driven, scalable solution that drives value on both sides of the marketplace.

“At Kroger, we’re always looking for innovative ways to serve our communities, reduce our environmental impact and move closer to our Zero Hunger Zero Waste goals,” said Mid-Atlantic Division President Kate Mora. “Our partnership with Flashfood helps us achieve all three. This app is another resource for customers who are looking for affordable options to feed their families while also keeping perfectly good food out of landfills. It’s a win for our community and the planet.”

With this expansion, Flashfood is now available in more than 2,000 stores across North America. To date, the program has diverted over 140 million pounds of food from landfills and saved shoppers more than $355 million on groceries.

For more information, including a list of participating Kroger locations and to download the app, visit www.flashfood.com.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is on a mission to feed families, not landfills. The app marketplace connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at up to 50% off. By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. To date, Flashfood has rerouted more than 140 million pounds of food from landfills while saving its shoppers more than $355 million on their groceries. Flashfood is a B-Corp certified company currently partnered with more than 2,300 stores across North America. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. The grocers Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food to food bank partners.