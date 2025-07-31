SkyDrive Starts Summer Demonstration Flights at Expo 2025 in Osaka

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, is pleased to announce the safe and successful completion of a demonstration flight of the SKYDRIVE (SkyDrive Model SD-05) at the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan. SkyDrive will continue to showcase the capabilities of the SKYDRIVE with a series of further demonstration flights through to August 24 (see below for details).

SkyDrive’s demonstration flight from the EXPO Vertiport at EXPO 2025 on July 31, 2025: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8huKwPfROg

The flight reached a height of 4 meters and lasted for 3 minutes. The aircraft is uncrewed, operated by remote control, and stabilized using automatic control technology.

Back in February 2023, SkyDrive was included in a select group of the advanced air mobility companies chosen to demonstrate their smart mobility technology at the Expo under the event’s theme of showcasing the technology that will shape the future of society. As a result of this opportunity, the successful demonstration of our aircraft at the Expo became one of SkyDrive’s key development milestones. Following extensive development activity and an accident-free flight test campaign that confirmed the aircraft’s safety, SkyDrive is excited to show our aircraft to the public as per the demonstration flight schedule below.

SkyDrive Demonstration Flight Schedule

SkyDrive will fly at the EXPO Vertiport every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between Friday August 1 and Sunday August 24. No flights will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For further information on the SkyDrive flight schedule, please click the link below:

https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/16065

*For the latest information on actual flight times, please refer to the official EXPO 2025 Visitors app (*2) and SkyDrive’s own social media (*3).

Please note the following:

The above schedule is provisional and subject to change without notice.

Flights may be postponed or cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Flights may be postponed or cancelled for aircraft maintenance.

Demonstration Flight Area

Following a comprehensive safety analysis, SkyDrive has taken the decision to start and complete the demonstration flights from the EXPO Vertiport, which is located in the Mobility Experience Area in the northwest corner of the Expo venue.

Watching the SkyDrive Demonstration Flights

No advance reservations are required to watch the demonstration flights.

Please come to the area around the vertiport prior to the advertised flight time.

*Note that advertised flight times are scheduled times, and these times may change for various reasons.

When watching flights in the area around the EXPO Vertiport, we ask that all radio-emitting electronic devices, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled devices, be switched to flight mode or turned off to ensure that radio waves from these devices do not affect the aircraft.

Please understand that the EXPO Vertiport is an outdoor venue with no indoor viewing area. We ask that demonstration flight spectators make use of the nearby rest area (Group Rest Area: West) and drink adequate amounts of water to avoid the risk of suffering heatstroke while watching these demonstration flights.

Crowding in the area around the vertiport is expected before, during and after the demonstration flights. To ensure your safety and comfort, we ask that you follow the instructions of the safety marshals and other authorized personnel.

Further Information on Advanced Air Mobility at the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan

For the latest information, please visit the official website of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition at the link below:

https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/future-index/smart-mobility/advanced-air-mobility/

Commercial Operation of the SKYDRIVE

SkyDrive is currently working to achieve the type certification (*4) required for the commercial operation of the SKYDRIVE aircraft, while also collaborating with various partners in Japan and overseas to accelerate the preparations required for those future operations. In Japan, SkyDrive is joining together with Osaka Metro Company. Ltd. and the Osaka City authorities with the aim of launching commercial eVTOL operations in Osaka’s Morinomiya area from as early as 2028. SkyDrive is also partnering with the JR Kyushu Railway Company to develop eVTOL services in Kyushu from around 2028. Planned services include tourist flights over Beppu Bay and air taxi routes linking destinations such as the spa town of Beppu and the resort of Yufuin (*5).

Comment from SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa

“The Expo 2025 event is a wonderful opportunity to experience tomorrow’s technology and we are proud to have the chance to show you all a taste of the future through our eVTOL. The successful completion of today’s flight required SkyDrive’s employees and partners to work closely together and overcome various challenges. We are all thrilled to see the SKYDRIVE flying over Osaka Bay, and extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has provided us with encouragement and support. As CEO, I would also like to extend my personal thanks to the SkyDrive team.”

“I hope that the spectators gathered at the EXPO vertiport to see our aircraft take off and fly will now find it easier to imagine how eVTOL aircraft flights will in future become a regular part of our daily routine. We will continue to prioritize flight safety, ensuring that visitors to the Expo over the coming weeks can enjoy the experience of seeing the airborne SKYDRIVE.”

SKYDRIVE: Aircraft Specifications

Dimensions (length × width × height) Approx. 11.5 m × approx. 11.3 m × approx. 3 m (including rotors) Occupants 3 people (1 pilot and 2 passengers) Energy source The SKYDRIVE is a battery-powered electric aircraft Propulsion 12 motors and rotors Principal structural materials Includes composite (CFRP) materials, and aluminum alloys Maximum takeoff weight 1,400 kg Maximum cruising speed 100 km/h (airspeed) Range 15-40 km Expand

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive is an eVTOL company aiming “to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. As of 2025, SkyDrive is working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to acquire certification for “SKYDRIVE”, the company’s first eVTOL product. SkyDrive showcased the first public flight of the SKYDRIVE at Expo 2025 in Osaka in April 2025. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/

(*1) “eVTOL” is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.

(*2) EXPO 2025 Visitors is the official app of the Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The app includes a map to help visitors find their way around the various onsite pavilions and restaurants as well as various other Expo-linked services.

https://www.expo2025.or.jp/en/visitorsapp/

(*3) SkyDrive Official social media account

(*4) Related press release on SkyDrive’s progress towards certification: https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/14401

(*5) Other related press releases