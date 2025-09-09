Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Launches National Public Service Announcement to Highlight Silent Impact of Diabetes and Quest for a Cure

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), a not-for-profit corporation funding critical research at the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI), today launched a national public service announcement (PSA) that sheds light on the hidden daily impact of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and the urgent need for a cure.

Titled “Our Best Shot,” the PSA offers an intimate glimpse into the reality of T1D through the eyes of children and adults living with this autoimmune disease, and encourages audiences to visit diabetesresearch.org to learn more about the most promising research toward a cure that could end diabetes forever.

Watch the PSA here: https://youtu.be/u-tHTmH9ekk.

“This PSA captures what drives our mission: to cure and prevent T1D and ensure that no diagnosis stands in the way of a full and healthy life,” said Michael J. Burton, chief executive officer of the DRIF. “By spotlighting how the DRIF’s best shot at a cure is the best shot at life for people living with T1D, we’re showing the public what’s really at stake – from constantly monitoring blood sugar levels to the daily anxiety of potential complications. Through our cutting-edge research, we are confident a cure will be found to reverse T1D and restore the body’s ability to produce insulin naturally.”

We don’t just hope for a cure, we’re building it. At the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, the DRI's integrated research teams are pioneering breakthrough approaches in immune therapies, cell transplantation, and regenerative medicine. Each discovery brings us closer to the ultimate goal: restoring natural insulin production in people with T1D and eliminating the threat of this insidious disease once and for all.

About the Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation

The DRI is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.

The DRI Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to curing and preventing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the DRI with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.

Donors make it possible for our researchers to pursue bold ideas and keep critical projects moving forward. With limited funding available through traditional channels and growing competition for research grants, private support has never been more important. It fills the gaps and helps accelerate the most promising paths to a cure.

For more information, please visit www.diabetesresearch.org or call 800-321-3437.